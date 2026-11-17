Bundesrechnungshof President Ansgar Heveling claims cutting ineffective tax breaks frees 17 billion euros yearly, aiding the 2027 budget and electricity tax debate.

Ansgar Heveling, President of the Bundesrechnungshof, announced that eliminating inefficient or environmentally harmful tax exemptions could generate approximately 17 billion euros annually for the German federal budget. This significant fiscal projection emerges as the ruling coalition faces mounting pressure to finalize the 2027 budget and secure funding for a promised reduction in the electricity tax. Heveling stated that current government policies frequently fail to demonstrate the efficacy of these subsidies, noting that verifiable performance targets are often entirely absent from legislative frameworks.

Core Details On 17 Billion Euro Savings Mechanism

The federal audit office provided this concrete figure to address a long-standing debate regarding public expenditure efficiency. Heveling explained to the Rheinische Post that the government often cannot prove that certain tax breaks achieve their intended economic or social goals. He emphasized that tackling these ineffective measures is necessary to restore fiscal responsibility. The estimate serves as a specific calculation of potential revenue, transforming abstract policy critiques into a tangible financial resource for the state.

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Coalition Positions On 2027 Budget Financing

The Christian Democrats and Social Democrats are currently navigating delicate negotiations within the coalition committee, which convenes on Tuesday to resolve critical open questions regarding the 2027 federal budget. While the Bundestag's budget committee achieved a partial agreement last week, the financing for the planned electricity tax cut for all consumers remains unresolved. This specific tax relief lacks a confirmed funding source, creating a major obstacle in the legislative process. The coalition must balance its commitment to consumer relief with the need to avoid additional unsustainable borrowing.

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Heveling Warning On Debt Brake And Borrowing

Heveling warned that Germany's high reliance on new borrowing is unsustainable for the long term, despite being manageable for the present. He called for a reevaluation of the constitutional debt brake changes that were established before the current government took office. Furthermore, he argued that special off-budget funds, or Sondervermögen, are not a viable permanent solution for financing state expenses. Heveling asserted that the country cannot afford these special debts indefinitely, urging a return to stricter fiscal discipline and effective debt rules to ensure future economic stability.

Real World Impact Of Potential Subsidy Cuts

The 17 billion euro estimate acts as a political lever rather than a binding budget proposal, offering fiscal hawks within the coalition and the opposition a ready-made counter-financing source. This amount is large enough to cover a significant portion of the electricity tax relief being discussed, making it difficult for the government to claim that new borrowing is the only option. However, implementing these cuts involves significant political challenges, as each specific tax break typically has a strong constituency of business groups, industry associations, and regional interests that will resist removal. The parliament ultimately decides the budget, meaning the coalition must maintain its majority through these contentious votes while negotiating the final financial framework for the coming year.