Hester Fox A Kingdom of Mist and Mourning Regency Supernatural Romance

Hester Fox releases A Kingdom of Mist and Mourning, a Regency romance blending Bridgerton social intrigue with A Court of Thorns & Roses fantasy elements in 1815 England.

Hester Fox launches the novel A Kingdom of Mist and Mourning, merging the polished societal expectations of Regency England with dark supernatural mythology. The narrative is set in 1815 and centers on Miss Phoebe Browning, who seeks to secure a respectable future through marriage after fleeing a terrifying realm she never wished to re-enter.

Regency Society Meets Underworld Mythology

The story positions Phoebe Browning at Stoke Hall, living with distant relatives while preparing for a wedding to a charming military officer. This union represents the stability and social acceptance she has fought hard to reclaim after her escape from the Underworld. However, her peace is fragile, as dreams of endless halls and traces of inexplicable magic continuously pull her attention backward toward her past.

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Fox structures the plot around this tension between mortal expectations and hidden magical history. The heroine must balance strict social decorum with feelings she cannot neatly categorize or suppress. Her upcoming marriage promises a safe life, yet it forces her to confront the parts of herself she kept hidden merely to survive her previous ordeal.

Supernatural Entanglement With Lord Aron

A sudden turn on the road to the altar sends Phoebe back to the Underworld, causing her carefully planned mortal future to collapse immediately. She returns to a place where she was once claimed by Lord Aron, the silver-eyed god of death. Their relationship is defined by a complex duality, as he functioned simultaneously as her beloved figure and her captor during their time together.

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This dynamic creates a dangerous romantic entanglement that complicates her new engagement. Phoebe's indecision throughout the narrative stems from fear, affection, and a desperate desire to control her own destiny. Her uncertainty feels understandable given the high cost of her earlier escape, though it may frustrate some readers seeking a more decisive protagonist.

Divided Courts And Shifting Alliances

The Underworld setting features weakening old alliances and rival powers gathering strength, creating a political landscape that threatens to spill into the mortal realm. Phoebe's return makes her both a source of scandal and a prized asset among the ancient gods. These mythic stakes tie her emotional decisions directly to a larger struggle between worlds, elevating the romance beyond simple courtship.

Greek- and Roman-inspired mythology provides the framework for these divine conflicts. The narrative employs love-triangle tension to keep the reader engaged as loyalties shift within the divided courts. Fox ensures that the supernatural elements are not just backdrop but active drivers of the plot's conflict and character development.

Market Positioning And Reader Appeal

Marketing materials describe the book as Bridgerton meets A Court of Thorns & Roses, targeting fans of glittering society scenes who also enjoy eerie fantasy elements. The novel contains approximately 300 pages and moves briskly with frequent twists that keep the plot unsettled. It includes one explicit scene but does not make spice the primary focus of the storytelling.

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Sarah J. Maas's A Court of Thorns and Roses, published by Bloomsbury Publishing in 2015, established a strong precedent for combining romance with high-stakes fantasy. Meanwhile, the Bridgerton franchise popularized the Regency marriage market aesthetic. Fox's work sits squarely between these influences, offering an enchanted atmosphere surrounded by period dresses and decorum.

Readers can pre-order A Kingdom of Mist and Mourning now through the official retailer link. The release aims to satisfy audiences who want romantic complications woven through historical settings with a darker, mythological twist. The book stands as a distinct entry in the growing genre of supernatural Regency fiction.