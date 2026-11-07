Isaac Herzog Awards Forming Mandate to Gadi Eisenkot, Challenging Netanyahu After Election

Israeli President Isaac Herzog gives Gadi Eisenkot the first mandate to form government, challenging Benjamin Netanyahu. Eisenkot faces coalition hurdles with Arab party support.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has granted former military chief Gadi Eisenkot the primary mandate to form the next government, delivering a substantial political setback to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This decision comes nearly two weeks after the country's parliamentary elections, which resulted in a deeply fragmented legislature. Eisenkot, who leads the opposition Yashar party, now holds the responsibility to assemble a governing coalition against the incumbent leader.

Gadi Eisenkot is scheduled to formally receive the presidential mandate on Sunday at 5 p.m. local time. This appointment initiates a statutory twenty-eight-day period for coalition negotiations, a window that President Herzog reserves the authority to extend by up to fourteen additional days if necessary. The move follows extensive consultations with representatives of the newly elected parliament over the weekend.

Also read Israel’s president taps opposition candidate Eisenkot to form government, in setback for Netanyahu

Eisenkot secured recommendations for the mandate from sixty-seven of the one hundred twenty incoming lawmakers in the Knesset. Despite this numerical advantage in presidential support, his four-party change bloc controls only forty-eight seats within the parliament. This leaves him significantly short of the sixty-one seats required for an absolute majority, highlighting the structural impossibility of independent governance without complex agreements.

Benjamin Netanyahu will remain as prime minister while coalition negotiations continue, despite losing the initial formation mandate. His outgoing coalition maintains fifty-three seats in the Knesset, a figure that falls short of the majority needed to govern unilaterally. This fragmentation marks a significant departure from previous terms, as Netanyahu's longstanding parliamentary alliance failed to secure a decisive legislative base in the recent election.

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The political landscape remains fractured, with neither major bloc possessing sufficient seats to govern without external support. Should Eisenkot fail to assemble a government within the allotted timeframe, President Herzog may offer the mandate to Netanyahu or another lawmaker. This scenario risks prolonging the political deadlock that has recently forced Israelis back to the polls multiple times.

Eisenkot's path to power relies heavily on the backing of nineteen lawmakers from the Arab parties Ra'am and the Joint List. These groups recommended him during presidential consultations, providing the crucial votes needed to surpass the opposition's total. However, this alliance presents immediate political challenges and security concerns for traditional Zionist coalitions that have historically avoided such partnerships.

Prime Minister Netanyahu issued a video statement Saturday warning that a government dependent on Arab-party support would undermine Israel's security capabilities. He specifically accused the parties of holding positions incompatible with Israel's interests and stated that such a government would not fight terror effectively. Netanyahu cited threats from Hamas and Iran as primary reasons to reject this configuration.

Instead, Netanyahu called for a national unity government incorporating his existing coalition partners and other Zionist parties. He argued that Israel's security challenges demand broader cooperation to permanently remove the nuclear threat from Iran. This proposal contrasts sharply with Eisenkot's requirement for an emergency government focused on specific ideological principles and security reforms.

Gadi Eisenkot has established strict conditions for any party joining his proposed government. These requirements include recognizing Hamas as a terrorist organization and committing to dismantling its military and governing capabilities. Additionally, any coalition partner must accept Israel as a Jewish and democratic state and support mandatory military, national, or civilian service for all citizens.

These demands directly clash with the stance of Mansour Abbas, leader of the Ra'am party, who declined to label Hamas a terrorist organization during consultations with Herzog. Abbas explained the need for diplomatic flexibility to serve as a bridge while protecting his family. This hesitation creates a significant obstacle for Eisenkot's ability to secure a stable majority without compromising on core security definitions.

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The Joint List alliance, which includes communist and Arab nationalist factions, has never participated in an Israeli governing coalition. While its members recommended Eisenkot, they have not guaranteed the parliamentary support needed to sustain a government. Eisenkot's Yashar party has rejected Netanyahu's unity proposal, inviting Likud to join his administration if it abandons current alliances and accepts his four core principles.

Avigdor Liberman, chairman of the nationalist Yisrael Beytenu party, has ruled out supporting a minority government dependent on abstentions by Ra'am and the Joint List. He insists instead on a coalition of at least sixty-one lawmakers to ensure stability. This stance creates additional pressure on Eisenkot to find alternative sources of parliamentary support.

Seeking another path to a majority, Liberman announced that he was prepared to reconsider his longstanding opposition to governing alongside ultra-Orthodox parties. He indicated a willingness to make concessions on military conscription, a central issue in the election campaign. That shift could open negotiations with United Torah Judaism, whose seven seats would bring Eisenkot's four-party bloc to fifty-five.

Shas, another ultra-Orthodox party traditionally allied with Netanyahu, has publicly dismissed reports that it intends to join Eisenkot's government as complete fake news. This rejection limits the potential ultra-Orthodox support Eisenkot might otherwise leverage. The proposed concessions could also encounter resistance within Eisenkot's own bloc regarding workforce participation and religious laws.

Following the president's announcement, Eisenkot declared that the nation requires an emergency government formed by parties willing to accept these strict conditions. The upcoming weeks will determine whether the change bloc can bridge the ideological divide with Arab parties or if the political crisis deepens. The outcome will significantly reshape Israel's approach to domestic governance and regional security after the October 7, 2023, massacre.