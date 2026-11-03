Hertsmere Council Closes Traveler Case Due to Policy Changes

Hertsmere Council halts enforcement against travelers at Bridgefoot Cottages after government policy shifts weaken temporary planning permissions, leaving residents devastated.

Hertsmere Council has announced it will no longer pursue enforcement action against a group of travelers at a site near St Albans in Hertfordshire. The council cited recent changes to national government policy as the reason for ending the dispute over woodland that was previously cleared by the occupants. Residents of the nearby Bridgefoot Cottages expressed devastation upon learning that the local authority felt powerless to intervene in the situation.

Policy Shifts Halt Enforcement Actions

The core mechanism behind this decision lies in updated guidance from the Government's Planning Inspectorate. A letter sent to residents this week explained that the requirements to limit planning permission to specific persons or strict timeframes have been significantly weakened. An enforcement officer stated that conditions restricting development to personal or temporary permissions are no longer required under current national policy standards.

Also read Trump, 80, Closes Rallies With Telling Reveal

This regulatory change means that the council cannot use the breach of the original permission terms as a basis for eviction or legal action. The original five-year temporary permission granted to the travelers explicitly stated that only Theresa Lane and her five children were permitted to reside on the land. However, the new interpretation of planning rules suggests that such personal restrictions are no longer a valid condition for testing the legality of the development.

Disputed Family Presence and Site Usage

At the heart of the original appeal was Theresa Lane's claim that her family, including an 11-year-old child with Down's Syndrome, needed a settled base near a specialist school. The child was presented at the hearing in 2024 to support this argument. However, residents report that the family has not been seen at the site during the two years since the permission was granted. The gates to the property remain chained, and neighbors claim to have only observed single men acting as caretakers.

Advertisement

Concerns about the authenticity of the family's presence were raised during the initial planning hearings. One resident who attended the previous hearing noted that the child with Down's Syndrome was not acknowledged by the traveler family and showed no indication of knowing them. Neighbors described the child as being ignored by the applicants and suggested that the family would produce the child again if a further hearing were held.

The site itself has undergone significant physical changes since the travelers arrived in 2022. The original green belt land was stripped of trees and paved over with aggregate material similar to tarmac. A static caravan was positioned in the corner of the plot, adjacent to the gardens of the neighboring cottages. Residents have described the area as being used as a dumping ground, far removed from the residential needs claimed during the planning appeal.

Resident Opposition and Financial Disputes

The dispute involves complex financial and personal histories connected to the land. The plot was purchased in 2021 by Patrick Sweeney, Theresa Lane's brother, for £39,000. Neighbors reported that shortly after the travelers began work in 2022, they were subjected to abuse and offered the land for £450,000. One neighbor recounted being sworn at and told to get out of the way by men working on the site.

Residents argue that the planning permission process was flawed and lacked common sense. They believe the decision to grant temporary permission was based on deception rather than genuine need. The presence of children's toys, such as a slide and trampoline, visible from the caravan, contrasts with the reported absence of the claimed family members. This discrepancy has fueled suspicions that the planning appeal was used as a loophole to secure the land for non-residential or unauthorized use.

Advertisement

Future Implications and Community Impact

The closure of the case by Hertsmere Council marks the end of the local authority's involvement in this specific dispute. The travelers were granted retrospective planning permission until 2029, with a requirement to restore the woodland by that date. However, with the council stating it is unlikely to enforce personal restrictions, the restoration clause may face similar challenges. Neighbors feel that the rules are not fit for purpose and that their attempts to fight the alleged breach were a waste of time.

The decision leaves the community of Bridgefoot Cottages vulnerable to ongoing disturbances. Residents have reported feeling subjected to abuse and deception from the moment the unwanted visitors arrived. The absence of the claimed family, combined with the physical alteration of the green belt land, continues to cause distress among the locals. As the site remains under the control of the travelers until 2029, neighbors await further developments in the legal interpretation of temporary planning permissions.