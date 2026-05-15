HERstory Makers 2026: Exclusive Celebration Honoring Influential Women Transforming Central Ohio

The Columbus Urban League brought together leaders, entrepreneurs, advocates, and community supporters for HERstory Makers 2026, an exclusive celebration recognizing women who are transforming Central Ohio through leadership, innovation, and service.

The Columbus Urban League brought together leaders, entrepreneurs, advocates, and community supporters Thursday evening for HERstory Makers 2026, an exclusive celebration recognizing women who are transforming Central Ohio through leadership, innovation, and service.

Held at the Columbus Museum of Art, the event highlighted the accomplishments of women who have broken barriers in business, government, law, and community development while also creating opportunities for future generations to succeed. Guests gathered for an evening centered around empowerment, connection, and meaningful conversation as the organization honored three influential women making a lasting impact across the region.

This year’s featured honorees included Franklin County District Administrator Joy Bivens, Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Shayla D. Favor, and Janica Pierce Tucker, Partner-in-Charge. Each woman shared insight into her personal and professional journey during a panel discussion moderated by Jennifer Walton, whose thoughtful questions helped guide conversations about leadership, perseverance, and community impact. The discussion focused on the importance of representation, mentorship, and creating pathways for women, particularly Black women to thrive in spaces where they have historically been underrepresented.

ABC 6 traffic anchor Alissa Henry served as emcee for the evening, helping lead the celebration and recognize the women whose work continues to shape the future of Central Ohio. Proceeds and sponsorship support Columbus Urban League programs such as IncubateHER and AccelerateHER, initiatives designed to provide Black women entrepreneurs with access to business resources, capital opportunities, mentorship, and professional networks.

According to the Columbus Urban League, Black women remain the fastest-growing segment of business owners in the country, making programs focused on equitable access and economic empowerment increasingly important. Throughout the night, attendees celebrated not only the achievements of the honorees, but also the collective progress being made by women across industries throughout Central Ohio.

HERstory Makers 2026 concluded with a renewed sense of inspiration and community, reinforcing the Columbus Urban League’s ongoing mission to advance equity, opportunity, and empowerment for women leaders and entrepreneurs





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Central Ohio Women Leadership Innovation Service Representation Mentorship Community Impact Black Women Business Owners Programs Economic Empowerment Herstory Makers Incubateher Accelerateher Columbus Museum Of Art Columbus Urban League Joy Bivens Shayla D. Favor Janica Pierce Tucker Jennifer Walton Alissa Henry Empowerment Connection Meaningful Conversation Honorees Panel Discussion Leadership Perseverance Community Impact Representation Mentorship Creating Pathways Spaces Underrepresented Black Women Business Resources Capital Opportunities Mentorship Professional Networks Equitable Access Economic Empowerment Programs Black Women Business Owners Programs Economic Empowerment Herstory Makers Incubateher Accelerateher Columbus Museum Of Art Columbus Urban League Joy Bivens Shayla D. Favor Janica Pierce Tucker Jennifer Walton Alissa Henry Empowerment Connection Meaningful Conversation Honorees Panel Discussion Leadership Perseverance Community Impact Representation Mentorship Creating Pathways Spaces Underrepresented Black Women Business Resources Capital Opportunities Mentorship Professional Networks Equitable Access Economic Empowerment Programs Black Women Business Owners Programs Economic Empowerment Herstory Makers Incubateher Accelerateher Columbus Museum Of Art Columbus Urban League Joy Bivens Shayla D. Favor Janica Pierce Tucker Jennifer Walton Alissa Henry

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