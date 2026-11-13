Hershey's massive Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie leads Bleeding Cool's daily reading list. Explore this new product launch alongside Thought Bubble comic debuts and other top pop culture news.

The Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie has claimed the number one spot on the most-read article list for Bleeding Cool for the day prior. This sweet confectionery creation from Hershey has captured the attention of online readers, pushing other major pop culture stories down the rankings for the time being.

Hershey has unveiled its largest cup creation to date, presenting it in the form of a pie. This new release is designed to take the Thanksgiving holiday experience to a completely new level for dessert lovers. The product represents a significant expansion of the brand's peanut butter cup portfolio.

Also read Peanut the squirrel’s former owner has been detained by ICE and could be deported

Star Wars Marvel Crossover Details

Official confirmation states that the Star Wars and Marvel crossover project led by Kevin Smith and David Marquez will receive a midnight release. This special edition comic book will be available in stores on the 13th of January 2027. The release has generated substantial interest among collectors and fans of both franchises.

The collaboration between the two entertainment giants combines the expansive galaxy far, far away with the Marvel Universe. Kevin Smith and David Marquez bring their distinct creative styles to this crossover event. The midnight release timing suggests a high level of anticipation for the final product.

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Thought Bubble Festival Comic Debits

Thought Bubble in Harrogate served as the backdrop for several notable comic debits this weekend. Eva Elizabeth made her folk horror debut with the comic Bella Sheephead. This title introduces a unique horror perspective to the festival attendees.

Jessica Fong also presented a liminal cafe concept at the event. Her story, Liminal Cafe, is described as a supernatural queer narrative about two baristas serving lost souls. The cafe setting changes constantly, adding a surreal element to the tale. Bex Glendining introduced Mourning Ritual, a vampire funeral comic book.

Industry News And Other Rankings

Commodore Flip Phone made an appearance as the most-read article on Bleeding Cool on a separate occasion. This story highlights the intersection of retro technology and modern trends. The daily Lying In The Gutters runaround covers these fluctuations in reader interest.

Pantalones Organic Tequila created the Phone Phlask, a device for holding tequila near smartphones. Keebler released the first-ever coin-shaped cookie for their brand. These product innovations show the variety of news covered by the site.

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Bleeding Cool Editorial History

Bleeding Cool was founded seventeen years ago and has a history of industry gossip spanning another seventeen years prior. It is one of the longest-standing pop culture websites. The daily Lying In The Gutters column has run for eight years, highlighting top stories.

The founder is the longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, having worked since 1992. He lives in South-West London and works from The Union Club on Greek Street. He is also a political cartoonist and author of several comic books including The Flying Friar.