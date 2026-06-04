Hershey's launches limited-edition Christian Pulisic chocolate bars honoring their hometown World Cup star

Christian Pulisic partnered with Hershey's for limited-edition chocolate bars honoring the U.S. soccer star ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil.

Before Christian Pulisic was dubbed "Captain America" for the U.S. men’s national team, he was just a kid from Hershey, Pennsylvania dreaming about one day scoring the winning goal in the FIFA World Cup. dreams came to fruition in 2022 in Qatar, but four years later, the Stars and Stripes will have No. 10 back representing the country in the World Cup on home soil.

Hershey's created a limited-edition Christian Pulisic chocolate bar to honor their hometown hero before the World Cup. Hershey’s, one of the largest chocolate manufacturers in the world, has created a full-circle moment with Pulisic in a way that fans can quite literally taste for themselves. Hershey’s is launching limited-edition PULISIC’S Milk Chocolate Bars, which feature custom wrappers with his printed signature on it.

"It’s the coolest. I don’t know what else to say," Pulisic told Fox Business in an interview about how the iconic chocolate brand is honoring him.

"Just being a kid from Hershey, Pennsylvania. Growing up there, living chocolate, breathing chocolate, smelling the chocolate from my house. It’s incredible.

"Just so many memories. "Now, to see my name on a chocolate bar and just be working with Hershey’s during this moment it’s honestly a dream come true. " Pulisic isn’t kidding either – he would literally smell the chocolate being made in town from his backyard as a kid. Hershey's is honoring their hometown hero, USMNT star Christian Pulisic, with a limited-edition chocolate bar.

"Yeah, I mean, there are absolutely times that you do. I remember smelling it more when it rained. It’s just weird and there’s things in the town where you’re used to it," he said, smiling.

The bars will be handed out to the first 5,000 guests at Hershey’s Chocolate World in Hershey, Pennsylvania at 9 a.m. on June 6 for free, while the first 3,000 guests at the Times Square location in New York City at 10 a.m. will also receive the bar.

"At , we know your 'happy place' is about the people and places that stay with you, and Hershey is that for Christian. The town that raised him and never stopped cheering," said Katrina Vatter, Pulisic is entirely focused on making a World Cup run with his 25 brothers also representing the U.S. around him, but he admitted it’s hard to fully wrap his head around what Hershey’s is doing for him as a hometown hero who was just looking to achieve his dreams on the pitch.

Christian Pulisic of United States reacts during the international friendly match between United States and Senegal at Bank of America Stadium on May 31, 2026, in Charlotte, North Carolina. He’s done much more than that, though. And as the World Cup will be played in the U.S., as well as Mexico and Canada, this year, Pulisic’s impact is even more profound – from Hershey to the far reaches of the 50 states.

"I was a kid in the backyard just pretending trying to score the goal to win the World Cup. I mean, that’s just what I was doing back in Hershey, Pa. To now have this moment and it comes full circle, playing in the biggest moment in the world in America, there’s nothing like it. It feels incredibly special," he said.





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