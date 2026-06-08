Hershey's Chocolate World announces updated parking procedures

Hershey’s Chocolate World announced an update to its parking procedures Monday that has left some visitors unhappy.

Armstrong Williams takes on the news of the week and asks the questions you want answered. Don’t miss our weekly town hall! HERSHEY, PA - DECEMBER 21: A detailed view of Hershey's Chocolate World sign outside the Hershey Park Entertainment Complex prior to a college basketball game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Giant Center on December 21, 2025 in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Hershey’s Chocolate World announced an update to its parking procedures Monday that has left some visitors unhappy. The attraction wrote on Facebook that starting this summer, once the Hershey’s Chocolate World parking lot is full, guests may be redirected to Hersheypark parking and charged the daily parking fee. According to Hershey’s Chocolate World website, the all-day parking fee is $60. Parking passes can also be purchased online at a discounted rate.

“When available, parking for visits under 2 hours at Hershey’s Chocolate World remains free,” Hershey’s Chocolate World wrote. Hershey’s Chocolate World said it’s implementing the change to “ensure everyone can safely experience” the attraction as the busy summer season begins. On its website, Hershey’s Chocolate World notes that should guests enter the Hersheypark lot and choose not to stay, they can get a refund if they exit immediately after payment through the designated exit, where an attendee will help.

Police have charged more than 50 people, the majority of them kids, after a large fight broke out in Hersheypark on opening day. The coroner has been called to Lake Marburg at the Codorus State Park, where crews have been searching since Saturday for a missing person. Between 2019 and 2023, the DOJ said he advertised and accepted payment for wheelchair accessible vehicles to dozens of unsuspecting customers.

A road has been closed off for investigation after an officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County. Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a reported cyberbullying incident that saw two teens charged with harassing a 15-year-old Dauphin County girl.





CBS21NEWS / 🏆 304. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mexico City Hosts 'World's Biggest Wave' Ahead of 2026 World CupThousands of soccer fans gathered on Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City to create the world's biggest wave, kicking off festivities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The event showcased cultural diversity and aimed for a Guinness World Record.

Read more »

An all-chocolate tasting course debuts at one of Philly’s premiere vegan restaurantsThe Affordable Care Act architect Zeke Emanuel pitched the idea for a course highlighting single origin dark chocolate to Vedge co-owners Rich Landau and Kate Jacoby last year after a talk at UPenn.

Read more »

Columbus gas prices drop 29.5 cents in a week, averaging $4.10 a gallon MondayAverage gasoline prices in Columbus have fallen 29.5 cents per gallon in the last week.

Read more »

Spain vs. Peru prediction, odds: Best bet for Monday’s World Cup friendlySpain enters this match unbeaten for over a year but has underperformed in their last two friendlies.

Read more »