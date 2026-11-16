Mark Waters' new film Hershey offers a pleasant but bland biopic of Milton S. Hershey. The review highlights the movie's brand maintenance and lack of narrative tension despite its historical appeal.

A new biographical film titled Hershey brings the legendary story of Milton S. Hershey to the silver screen under the direction of Mark Waters . Released by Angel Studios , the production aligns with the company's known focus on values-based content that often intersects with patriotism and traditional themes. The movie surveys nearly fifty years of the confectionery magnate's life, tracing his journey from humble beginnings in Pennsylvania to the creation of a global chocolate empire. Hershey serves as a cinematic tribute to a figure who has become synonymous with American national identity and childhood nostalgia for generations of viewers in the United States.

Bland Biopic Narrative Structure Analysis

Mark Waters directs Hershey with a style that prioritizes comfort over dramatic intensity. The film operates as a standard biographical entry that avoids controversy or deep psychological exploration. By maintaining a tame and conventional approach, the movie offers a reliable but ultimately unremarkable viewing experience. The narrative adheres strictly to the fundamentals of the genre, treating the subject matter with a sense of reverence that limits artistic risk. This aggressive conventionality lowers the potential ceiling of the film, preventing it from achieving the depth or emotional resonance that a more daring adaptation might have offered. The result is a pleasant but hollow portrayal that feels more like a corporate historical record than a compelling drama.

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Production Influence and Brand Maintenance

It is no secret that The Hershey Company was heavily involved in the development of Hershey from the ground up. This corporate involvement is evident in the film's blatant acts of brand maintenance, which sanitize the history of Milton S. Hershey . For instance, the script includes scenes where the titular character initially balks at the suggestion to name the company town after himself. This narrative choice softens the ego often associated with industrial founders, presenting a more humble and palatable image. The film's tone remains consistently pleasant, ensuring that any potential friction or negative aspects of the real history are smoothed over. This approach caters directly to a target audience that appreciates a sanitized, mythic version of the past, similar to the appeal of other recent period pieces that prioritize nostalgia over factual grit.

Character Dynamics and Acting Performances

James Kelly portrays the young Milton S. Hershey as a product of two opposing parental influences. His mother, who speaks German to her children, instills a belief in modest, hard work. In contrast, his father, played by Alan Ruck , is depicted as a reckless dreamer who mismanages family finances. This dynamic drives Milton S. Hershey to pursue candy making as a stable and purposeful ambition. Finn Wittrock takes over the role in the young adult segments, showing the protagonist's struggle to open a successful shop after learning the craft under Mr. Royer , played by Richard Kind . The central relationship in the film is between Milton S. Hershey and his wife Kitty , portrayed by Alexandra Daddario . Her performance is highlighted as the strongest touch of the movie, conveying sweetness and stability amidst the bland narrative. Their romance is presented as fated and uncomplicated, serving as an emotional anchor without introducing significant conflict.

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Narrative Friction and Emotional Impact

The primary weakness of Hershey lies in its frictionless storytelling, which prevents the audience from forming a genuine emotional connection. The script plots events as a straightforward chain of facts, moving efficiently from point A to point B without building an emotional journey. Tension is rarely introduced, and when it is, it is resolved almost immediately in the most predictable manner possible. This approach transforms the film into a kiddie coaster that delivers biographical details with efficiency but lacks depth. The potential for an inspirational success story is suffocated by mild storytelling, causing opportunities for meaningful engagement to drift away. The movie misses the chance to explore the complex motivations or struggles that might have made Milton S. Hershey 's legacy feel more human and relatable to modern audiences.

Historical Context and Comparative Reception

Hershey can be compared to other recent period dramas that offer rose-colored views of the past. The production and costume design recreate the Pennsylvania Dutch setting with accuracy, providing a pleasing visual backdrop for viewers. However, the film lacks the unique voice or critical perspective that distinguishes great historical biopics. It recalls other projects that prioritize the aesthetic of nostalgia over substantive narrative development. While the movie offers a nice escape for fans of the brand or those who enjoy lighthearted historical fiction, it fails to break new ground in the biographical genre. The film remains a pleasant but forgettable entry in the canon of American corporate origin stories, satisfied with being mild rather than memorable.