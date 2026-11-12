Hershey Brings Back Giant Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie for Thanksgiving

The Hershey Company is restocking the three-pound Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie, priced at $50, for Thanksgiving sales starting November 16. Check availability details now.

The Hershey Company is reintroducing a massive seasonal treat with the return of the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie, designed to serve as the centerpiece of Thanksgiving desserts. This new nine-inch dessert features three pounds of the brand's signature chocolate and peanut butter blend, offering a shareable alternative to traditional holiday sweets. The product aims to capitalize on the growing popularity of candy-inspired baked goods during the fall season.

Product Details and Pricing Structure

The Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie is a substantial dessert weighing approximately three pounds, which is roughly forty-eight ounces of confectionery goodness. It measures nine inches in diameter, providing ample portions for family gatherings and large holiday meals. The Hershey Company states that this size is specifically engineered to be sliced and shared among guests, mimicking the experience of cutting a traditional fruit or custard pie.

Also read Peanut the squirrel’s former owner has been detained by ICE and could be deported

The retail price for the pie is set at fifty dollars per unit. This premium pricing reflects the substantial amount of ingredients used and the novelty of the format. Consumers should be aware that there is a strict limit of two pies per order to manage distribution and ensure broader availability among fans.

Availability is limited while supplies last, indicating a high demand for the product. The Hershey Company has not specified the total production volume for this year, but the limited nature of the release suggests that early purchasing will be necessary for those who wish to include this item in their holiday menu.

Advertisement

Sales Launch and Ordering Procedures

Sales for the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie will officially begin on Monday, November 16. The digital storefront will open at nine a.m. Eastern Time, requiring customers to be ready to act quickly to secure their order. This early morning launch is designed to manage the anticipated surge in traffic to the company's e-commerce platform.

Interested buyers must place their orders through the official Hershey online store. The restriction of two pies per order is a measure to prevent bulk buying by resellers and to ensure that more individual families can purchase the dessert. Customers should have their payment information ready before the launch time to avoid delays during checkout.

The specific date of Monday, November 16, places the launch shortly before the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. This timing allows consumers to purchase the pie with enough time to receive it and prepare it for their holiday dinner. The early start of the sales window gives shoppers a chance to plan their holiday shopping ahead of the busy weekend.

Historical Context and Stakeholder Commentary

The Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie was first introduced to the market in 2021 as a limited-time offer. The initial release was met with overwhelming enthusiasm from consumers, leading to a rapid sell-out of the available inventory. The quick depletion of stock demonstrated a strong market desire for this type of oversized candy dessert during the holiday season.

Gavin Sheehan, the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool, noted the cultural significance of such products in modern holiday traditions. While his primary focus is on gaming, the intersection of pop culture snacks and holiday festivities has become a notable trend in recent years. The return of the pie reflects a broader trend of nostalgia marketing employed by major confectionery brands.

Advertisement

A Senior Director of Marketing for Reese's at The Hershey Company emphasized that the response to the original release proved that a fresh take on a holiday classic can create something truly special. The executive highlighted that the brand aims to bring chocolate and peanut butter together in unexpected ways to give fans a new tradition worth celebrating.

Real-World Impact and Consumer Expectations

The introduction of the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie addresses the stress of holiday baking by offering a ready-to-serve dessert option. It allows families to enjoy a high-quality, branded treat without the time and effort required for traditional pie making. This convenience factor is a significant draw for consumers looking to simplify their Thanksgiving preparations.

The dessert is marketed as a way to settle the debate over the best Thanksgiving sweet. By offering a giant version of the iconic Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, the company targets fans who already have a strong preference for this flavor combination. The product serves as both a nostalgic comfort food and a new festive addition to the holiday table.

The success of this product could influence future holiday offerings from the Hershey Company and other competitors. If the demand remains high, it may lead to variations in size, flavor, or packaging for future years. The market response will likely shape how other brands approach the integration of candy products into traditional holiday desserts.