Alexandra Daddario and Finn Wittrock star in the Hershey biopic, which received an 18 percent Rotten Tomatoes score due to heavy corporate influence and thin storytelling.

Alexandra Daddario and Finn Wittrock star in the new biographical drama Hershey, which dramatizes the founding of the chocolate empire The Hershey Company. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 25, 2026, under the direction of Mark Waters. Despite the high-profile cast and the iconic nature of the subject matter, early critical reception has been overwhelmingly negative. The movie currently holds a disappointing 18 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on eleven published reviews. This score marks the fourth-lowest ranking for director Mark Waters and the second-worst for lead actor Finn Wittrock.

Corporate Influence Shapes Narrative Structure

The Hershey Company helped finance the production, which carried an estimated budget between fifty million and seventy million dollars. Brand representatives stated that they helped shape the story by reviewing scripts and consulting on character portrayals. The corporation ensured that key moments reflected the spirit of Milton and Catherine Hershey while addressing intellectual property considerations. This level of corporate involvement has led critics to argue that the film functions more as a product promotion than a genuine historical drama. Screenwriter Timothy Michael Hayes and Sharon Paul worked alongside Mark Waters and Bubba Fulcher on the screenplay. The resulting narrative has been described as rushing through significant historical beats without allowing the story to develop properly.

Also read Brad Reese Details Cancer Battle and Hershey Ingredient Dispute

Critics Highlight Weak Storytelling And Thin Plot

Reviewers from major outlets have pointed out that the film suffocates a potentially inspirational success story with mild storytelling techniques. Alex Harrison of Screen Rant awarded the movie five out of ten stars but noted that the opportunities to create an emotional connection drift away. Critics described the biopic as lacking depth and failing to explore the in-depth failures of the titular couple. The film attempts to bring the brand story into culture in an immersive way, but audiences may find the execution lacking. The runtime is listed at one hundred and ten minutes, yet critics feel the narrative lacks the substance required to fill that duration effectively. The PG rating indicates the film is accessible to general audiences, but the content has not resonated with professional reviewers.

Box Office Projections And Competitive Release Window

Despite the poor critical reception, audiences will ultimately have the final say at the box office. Variety reports potential opening weekend earnings of six to eight million dollars over the five-day Thanksgiving period. This projection is low due to a highly competitive release window that includes The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Focker-in-Law, and Hexed. Theatrical success remains uncertain as viewers navigate these competing blockbusters. The marketing push for the biopic faces an uphill battle against the critical consensus. However, the star power of Daddario and Wittrock may still draw curious moviegoers seeking a change of pace from action franchises.

Advertisement

Cast Performances Offer The Only Saving Grace

The primary positive aspect highlighted by critics is the chemistry and charm displayed by Alexandra Daddario and Finn Wittrock. Reviewers noted that the lead duo exudes heart and charm despite the thinness of the surrounding story. Daddario received specific praise for her favorite performance touch, bringing a nuanced quality to her portrayal of Catherine Hershey. Finn Wittrock, who also portrays Milton Hershey, managed to bring a degree of believability to the roles. Supporting actors Alan Ruck, Richard Kind, David Costabile, and Helene Yorke round out the cast with steady performances. These acting strengths provide some mitigation against the screenplay's structural flaws. The film aims to humanize the founders, and the actors deliver on that front even when the script does not.

Career Implications And Future Projects For Cast

Alexandra Daddario will return to television to portray Rowan in the third season of Mayfair Witches. The series is set to premiere on December 30, offering Daddario a high-profile role shortly after the film's release. This return to the supernatural genre contrasts with the grounded biographical demands of Hershey. Finn Wittrock faces the disappointment of this low critical score, which impacts his recent filmography. The biopic serves as a case study in the challenges of corporate-funded filmmaking. Industry observers will watch to see if the box office results align with the critical consensus. The Hershey Company continues to use cultural immersion as a strategy to connect with consumers. This film represents one of their most expensive attempts to date to influence public perception of their history.