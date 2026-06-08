Hers Is Making Popular GLP-1 Injections Affordable — Starting at $39

Hers' new membership model includes a membership that helps keep costs transparent and affordable, with no surprises.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.. The only downside? These medications can cost a small fortune each month, and often require insurance.

That’s why platforms likeis a telehealth program that provides personalized weight management plans and a comprehensive approach to weight loss, offering accessible medication options — including GLP-1 injections, oral weight loss medications, and compounded medications—at affordable prices. The platform combines prescription medications with in-app support from clinicians to help you achieve your health goals.

Whether you’re looking for GLP-1 Injections, oral weight loss medications, or compounded medications, Hers makes it a breeze to obtain the medication best tailored to your needs. Ahead, learn more about Hers’ plans and medication pricing.operate on a subscription-based model, making medication costs affordable and accessible. Recently, the platform introduced a new membership model, which now features “a new, personalized approach to weight loss, combining FDA-approved medications with expert-led care and ongoing support, all delivered online,” per the brand.

Now, customers can access Wegovy in two formulations: the FDA-approved oral Wegovy Pill or the injectable Wegovy Pen. These flexible options are available without insurance requirements. Before starting a prescription, you will complete an intake appointment — an initial online assessment that helps Hers understand your medical history and lifestyle. Hers offers a variety of weight loss medications tailored to every budget and lifestyle.

Below, see a quick list of its available options. Hers’ new model includes a membership that helps keep costs transparent and affordable, with no surprises like those others experience on other weight loss platforms. Here’s how it works:Hundreds of Hers users report success with the platform.

“Through my weight loss experience, I’m hoping to gain long-lasting results that I can maintain even after I get off the GLP-1,” one shared. “I chose Hers because it’s a brand that I’ve used in the past and it’s a trusted brand that I feel confident with. ” “My family has a history of Type 2 diabetes,” another wrote.

“While my doctor was in favor of prescribing Ozempic to me, it wasn’t covered by insurance. Thanks to Hers, I could access treatment. I am so happy with my results! ”Taylor Lane is a contributing commerce writer at SheKnows, covering beauty, style, and lifestyle.

With over eight years of media experience, she previously served as a beauty writer at The Zoe Report and a fashion assistant at Glamour. Her work has appeared in StyleCaster, The FlowSpace, WWD, Forbes Vetted, Teen Vogue, InStyle, and more, where she’s tested hundreds of products — from top-performing mascaras to the most functional strollers. She’s also a mom of two girls, a ten-year-old and a 4-month-old. And when she’s not online, she’s usually at Pilates.





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