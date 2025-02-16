Herro Wins 3-Point Contest, Mobley and Mitchell Crowned Skills Challenge Champions

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat emerged victorious in a captivating 3-point contest at the NBA All-Star Saturday night. Meanwhile, a dynamic duo from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell, secured the Skills Challenge crown.

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat came out on top in a thrilling 3-point contest at the NBA All-Star Saturday night in San Francisco, defeating Golden State's Buddy Hield . Damian Lillard , seeking a historic three-peat as 3-point champion, fell just short of the final round with a score of 18. Herro, who placed third in the opening round, set the pace in the final with a remarkable 24 points.

He nailed both special 3-point shots and three out of five from the 2-point money ball rack, securing his victory. Hield, who led the opening round with 31 points, including both special 3-point shots, started the final slow, missing his first six attempts. However, he rallied to the delight of his home crowd, making six straight money balls in an attempt to steal the win. He ultimately finished with 23 points. 'I got lucky,' Herro said. 'I thought Buddy was going to run off the last five. It was a great competition.' Darius Garland claimed third place with 19 points in the final round. In the Skills Challenge, a dynamic duo from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell, emerged as champions. They outmaneuvered hometown favorites Moses Moody and Draymond Green in a thrilling final round. The victory came after San Antonio's duo of Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul were disqualified for attempting to circumvent the rules of the obstacle course. The Cavaliers' time of 1 minute, 0.3 seconds proved insurmountable. Mobley and Mitchell showcased their exceptional skills, making nearly all their shots from three spots on the floor on their first attempt. Moody advanced easily for the Golden State duo, but Green struggled, missing all three chest passes and facing difficulties with his shots. He couldn't reach the final two stations before time ran out. Wembanyama and Paul's attempt in the opening round was met with boos from the crowd as they blatantly disregarded the shooting aspect of the challenge, simply tossing the balls off the racks. Their disqualification followed. 'We tried something that we thought could win,' Paul said. 'To see if we had the best time, so ... it was fun.' The rookie team of Atlanta's Zaccharie Risacher and Washington's Alex Sarr were also eliminated in the first round





KPIXtv / 🏆 443. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest Skills Challenge Tyler Herro Buddy Hield Evan Mobley Donovan Mitchell Damian Lillard

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cavs' Mitchell, Mobley to Team Up in NBA All-Star Skills ChallengeDonovan Mitchell's excitement over playing in the NBA All-Star Game with teammates Darius Garland and Evan Mobley led to the announcement that they will compete in the Skills Challenge together. This will be Mobley's second consecutive appearance in the event, having won it in 2022 with Garland and Jarrett Allen. Team Cavs hopes to make history as the first team to win the challenge twice.

Read more »

Mobley, Mitchell Lead Cavaliers to NBA Skills Challenge VictoryThe Cleveland Cavaliers duo of Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell won the NBA Skills Challenge on All-Star Saturday night, defeating the Golden State Warriors' Moses Moody and Draymond Green in the final round.

Read more »

Mobley and Mitchell Lead Cavaliers to Victory in NBA Skills ChallengeThe Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell claimed victory in the 2025 NBA Skills Challenge, showcasing their exceptional skills and teamwork.

Read more »

Mitchell and Mobley Win Skills Challenge at 2025 NBA All-Star WeekendDonovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers triumphed in the NBA's KIA Skills Challenge at the 2025 All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. They beat out teams featuring Draymond Green and Moses Moody of the Warriors, Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama of the Spurs, and rookies Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher.

Read more »

Mobley, Mitchell Lead Cavaliers to Commanding Victory Over TimberwolvesThe Cleveland Cavaliers dominated the Minnesota Timberwolves, winning 128-107. Evan Mobley led the Cavaliers with 28 points, while Donovan Mitchell contributed 23. De'Andre Hunter impressed in his debut with 12 points and strong defense.

Read more »

Mobley, Mitchell Lead Cavaliers to Dominant Win Over TimberwolvesThe Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-107 on Monday night, led by dominant performances from Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell. The Cavs jumped out to a huge lead early, fueled by the addition of De'Andre Hunter and stifling defense.

Read more »