Herro Wins 3-Point Contest at NBA All-Star Saturday

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro takes home the 3-point title, edging out Golden State's Buddy Hield. Cleveland's Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell win the Skills Challenge.

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat defeated Golden State's Buddy Hield to win the 3-point contest at the NBA 's All-Star Saturday night festivities in San Francisco. Herro scored 24 points in the final round, making both special shots worth 3 points and three of five from the money ball rack worth 2 points each. Hield, who led the opening round with 31 points, struggled early in the final but rallied with six straight money ball makes.

Damian Lillard, seeking a third consecutive 3-point title, fell short with 18 points, missing out on a spot in the final round. In the Skills Challenge, a Cleveland duo of Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell bested hometown favorites Moses Moody and Draymond Green. The Cavaliers completed the course in 1 minute, 0.3 seconds, showcasing their impressive shooting and ball-handling skills. Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul faced immediate disqualification for their unorthodox approach, opting not to make genuine attempts at the shots, merely tossing the balls off the racks. Their strategy, while intended to be innovative, ultimately backfired.





