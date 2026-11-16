Herring Stampede in Malaga Attributed to Tuna Predator

Thousands of herring leaped from the water near Malaga on Sunday afternoon. Mari Carmen Navas links the event to tuna predation.

Thousands of silvery marine fish erupted from the sea in a defensive panic near Malaga on Sunday afternoon, creating a spectacle that local residents described as resembling a biblical miracle. The dramatic event unfolded over approximately 20 minutes at a quayside in Caleta de Velez, a port located within the municipality of Velez-Malaga on the Costa del Sol. This specific incident occurred just before 1pm on Sunday, drawing the attention of bystanders and causing significant disturbance to the marine life in the area.

The Defensiveness Of The Herring School

The small, silvery aquatic animals, identified as belonging to the herring family and known locally as lachas, were observed thrashing violently on the riverbank after launching themselves out of the water. Dozens more of these fish panicked on the shore, forming small splashes as they hysterically bounced around in a desperate attempt to escape the water. Mari Carmen Navas, a representative of the local fishermen's guild, attributed this chaotic display to the presence of a predator, such as a tuna, which likely cornered the school.

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The pressure exerted inside the school combined with the swift movement of the fish caused them to leap out of the water in a defensive manoeuvre. Eduardo Ruiz Ramirez, a fisherman and social media user, confirmed the phenomenon by stating he witnessed it at a beach, noting that predators cornering sardines cause them to spill over in this manner. He explained that this reaction is a natural protective response to extreme pressure and the threat of being eaten by larger marine creatures.

Onlookers Capture The Panic On Camera

Striking footage captured the moment the fish landed on the quay, with some individuals attempting to pick up the aquatic animals while children watched from the dock near a fishing boat. The spectacle provided an easy meal for local wildlife, as dozens of gulls took advantage of the situation to swoop in and secure food. The video was posted online, sparking widespread discussion and debate among social media users about the authenticity and nature of the event.

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Some observers initially claimed the scenes were generated by artificial intelligence, but others quickly refuted these assertions with personal accounts. One social media user stated the event happened just minutes prior in Caleta de Velez, while another suggested the predator could have been a small group of sharks, though no confirmation was obtained. Angela Flores Lopez commented on the situation by noting that the gulls had a feast, highlighting the immediate ecological impact of the panic.

Harbour Staff Respond To The Incident

Harbour staff and bystanders attempted to mitigate the damage by tossing the fish back into the sea after the initial stampede subsided. However, many of the herring died on dry land after their spectacular leap, despite the efforts to return them to the water. The incident sparked local interest in catching the fish, with some suggesting they could be used for food, although their culinary appeal is limited.

A local resident responded to suggestions of gathering the fish by explaining that lachas are drier and less juicy than typical sardines when grilled. This lack of culinary desirability explained why the port was not crowded with people attempting to harvest the catch for a meal. The event serves as a stark reminder of the natural predator-prey dynamics that occur even in busy coastal areas like the Costa del Sol.

Historical Precedents In Spanish Waters

An almost identical stampede of herring was filmed previously in Garrucha, near Almeria in south-east Spain, during July. That earlier event involved the same species of fish, and a red tuna was identified as the likely predator responsible for the panic. The recurrence of such events in different locations along the Spanish coast suggests a seasonal pattern of predator activity affecting herring populations.

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Caleta de Velez is situated east of Malaga city, approximately 30 minutes from the airport and the main urban centre. The location's proximity to popular tourist areas like Malaga means such natural phenomena are frequently observed and documented by visitors and locals alike. The clear identification of the herring family and the likely presence of tuna provide a scientific explanation for what might otherwise be dismissed as a strange or supernatural occurrence.