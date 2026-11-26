Herriman residents express concern over new trash rules with provider switch
Herriman is switching waste collection providers next week, and some residents are worried about new rules tied to the change.
Herriman is switching waste collection providers next week, and some residents are worried about new rules tied to the change. Herriman is switching waste collection providers next week, and some residents are worried about new rules tied to the change.
On November 30, the city will move from Wasatch Front Waste and Recycling District to Waste Management.
“A couple of years ago, there were some rate increases proposed or adopted for trash and recycling services, and the city started down a road to see if we could keep the same or similar service for less,” Lafollette said. “And this is, I guess, crossing the finish line of that process. ”The city says the average family with one garbage cart and one recycling cart will save about $4.42 a month with the new provider.
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