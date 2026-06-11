Herpetologist Tasman Ezra and His Team's Mission to Save the Endangered Jade Palm Pit Viper

Tasman Ezra and his team are on a mission to save the endangered jade palm pit viper, a stunning and venomous snake found in the misty cloud forests of western Honduras. They face challenges in fundraising and changing perceptions of the reptile, but their enthusiasm and community engagement have sparked a growing local interest in protecting the terrain.

On a chilly winter night, herpetologist Tasman Ezra joined a small group of reptile lovers as they spread out through a misty cloud forest in western Honduras, anxiously searching for the endangered jade palm pit viper ( Thalassinus ).

They wore knee-high rubber boots and scanned the mossy trunks and damp leaves around them with high-powered headlamps that cut through the fog. The country was in the midst of a cold front, and for two nights running they hadn't found their prize. But tonight the clouds had broken, and the team spotted several signs of cold-blooded life: a few patches of iridescent green scales in the long, dark leaves of a bromeliad attached to a tree trunk.

Tasman Ezra's shout cut through the forest: 'Thalassinus! Thalassinus!

' Within the long, dark leaves of a bromeliad attached to a tree trunk, he had glimpsed a few patches of iridescent green scales. They belonged to a particular species: colloquially known to some devotees as the jade palm pit viper or thalassinus. With its electric green body punctuated by lines of black, turquoise, gray, and sometimes pink, thalassinus exerts an irresistible pull on 'herpers,' the reptile-and-amphibian equivalent of bird-watchers.

Part of the snake's allure is that researchers know very little about it. Every observation reveals something new about the species, which can grow to more than two feet long and is thought to prey on frogs, mice, and other small critters that scurry around at night. Tasman Ezra co-founded the organization HonduHerp in 2023, and it's been managing the reserve since then to protect snake habitat.

Since Tierra del Tamagás Reserve was established, HonduHerp's staff and volunteers have been studying the jade palm pit viper's adaptations and behavior. Little is known about the mysterious snake, so every observation contributes to our understanding of the species. That enthusiasm has helped turn this stunning and venomous snake, perfectly adapted to its remote and ethereal habitat, into a symbol of the western Honduran cloud forest and is the spark behind a growing local interest in protecting the terrain.

In fact, several years ago, this very mountain was on its way to being clear-cut for a coffee plantation. Instead, Ezra and a team of herpers raised money in a last-ditch attempt to buy it and turn it into a nature reserve now run by their own conservation group called. But that was only the beginning.

As the surrounding communities have come to recognize the snake's value to the ecosystem, they've begun to devise other creative ways to safeguard the forests that this extraordinary animal calls home.

'Coffee is the cancer,' says Alexander Alvarado, a local bird-watching guide who has become a passionate herper and now serves on HonduHerp's board of directors. The cash crop grows well at the same elevations where the thrive, leading to the replacement of cloud forests with coffee farms.

'These mountains'—thalassinuses' mountains—'are just disappearing,' says Ezra. Honduras lost a quarter of its humid primary forests between 2002 and 2024, according to estimates by Global Forest Watch. For Ezra and his longtime friend and fellow reptile enthusiast CJ Baker, the turning point came in 2023, when Alvarado alerted them that yet another mountain near the town of Santa Rita was about to be sold and clear-cut for coffee.

Ezra and Baker, both of whom live in the United States but had fallen in love with herping in biodiverse Honduras, jumped into action. They started desperately posting on social media and asking everyone they could think of—'friends, family, friends of family, family of friends,' Ezra says—for donations. They raised $50,000 to buy the mountaintop and founded HonduHerp to run it. They've since turned the land into a locally managed and legally protected reserve called Tierra del Tamagás.

But fundraising alone wouldn't be sustainable. While some environmental scientists see crowdfunding as an increasingly important financial tool for protecting species and habitats around the world, a disproportionate amount of the money raised has often gone to protecting mammals and birds. Researchers in Australia recently found that less than 15 percent of crowdfunded conservation projects globally focused on reptiles and amphibians.

'It's an uphill battle with snakes,' Ezra says. Rallying the community seemed like the best way to make a continued impact. Not everyone may be a natural-born herper, so HonduHerp has been working to change perceptions of the jade palm pit viper by emphasizing the reptile's rare and delicate beauty.

'It's like a fever,' Gabriel Arita, HonduHerp's regional conservation coordinator, says of the excitement of spotting a thalassinus. 'And we started infecting our friends. ' to co-manage Cerro Azul Copán National Park and several other protected areas in the region





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Thalassinus Jade Palm Pit Viper Cloud Forest Herpetologist Conservation Coffee Plantation Crowdfunding Community Engagement Cerro Azul Copán National Park

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