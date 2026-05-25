Heroic Rescue of Baby from Flooded Car

A car trapped in waist-high floodwaters during a torrential downpour in Texas was rescued by firefighters after its driver warned the authorities of a baby on board. Police and firefighters worked together to rescue the infant, who was carefully placed in a neon green safety jacket to prevent him from getting wet. The emergency responders fearlessly fought to take the child to safety, with the father passing off his newborn in the carrier to the hero. The community is grateful for their bravery in carrying out a daring rescue. The incident serves as a reminder of the hazards posed by floods in the region.

A heroically rescued newborn was trapped in a waist-high flood in Texas during a torrential downpour. Dramatic body camera footage showed firefighters rescuing a baby from a stranded car.

Emergency responders took swift action to rescue the infant, who was placed in a safety jacket to be covered. The baby was safely rescued and no one was hurt in the incident. The bold move highlighted the danger of being in flooded areas, with authorities reminding residents to slow down, avoid flooded spots, and use caution, as the risk is too great





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Flooded Car Baby Rescue Texas Emergency Responders Rapid Response

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