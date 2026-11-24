Traci L. Slatton directs Heroic, showcasing sculptor Sabin Howard's nine-year creation of the National WWI Memorial. The film debuts digitally on January 12, 2027, after its world premiere in Newport Beach.

The documentary Heroic explores the intricate and arduous creation of an iconic national monument in the United States. The film is scheduled to debut on digital platforms on January 12, 2027, making the artistic process behind the National World War I Memorial accessible to a global audience. This release follows the movie's world premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival on October 17, 2026, which served as the initial introduction to the project.

Sabin Howard's Sculptural Journey Revealed

Sculptor Sabin Howard is the central figure in this documentary, which details his nine-year journey to forge A Soldier's Journey. This massive bronze centerpiece, composed of thirty-eight figures, stands as the core of the National World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C. The monument is dedicated to honoring the American soldiers who served during World War I, preserving their legacy through intricate artistic representation.

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Written and directed by Traci L. Slatton in her feature documentary debut, the film provides an in-depth look at the monumental effort required to bring this vision to life. The production team captured more than four thousand hours of footage to document the process. These recordings were gathered from various locations across the United States, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom to ensure a comprehensive visual record.

Behind the Scenes of Monument Creation

The trailer for Heroic offers viewers an intimate glimpse into sculptor Sabin Howard's creative process. The preview includes interviews with the artist and behind-the-scenes footage of him at work in his studio. These elements combine to show the years of labor and dedication that went into creating the sculpture, highlighting the physical and emotional toll of such a large-scale project.

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Director Traci L. Slatton emphasizes that the film captures an electrifying behind-the-scenes crucible of staggering artistic ambition. The logline notes that the documentary covers federal design battles, pandemic disruptions, and profound personal sacrifice. These challenges were significant obstacles that the team had to overcome to complete the memorial project on schedule.

Veterans and Stakeholders in the Process

Contemporary veterans play a vital role in the documentary, sharing their experiences and serving as models for Howard's sculpture. Their involvement adds a layer of authenticity and emotional depth to the artistic representation of World War I soldiers. This collaboration ensures that the memorial reflects the true spirit and sacrifices of those who served.

Heroic is produced by Sabin Howard and executive produced by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Kathleen Glynn. Glynn is known for her acclaimed documentaries, including Bowling for Columbine. Her expertise in documentary filmmaking contributes to the high quality and narrative strength of the final product, bringing a new story to audiences beyond the memorial itself.

Future Digital Release and Distribution

The digital debut of Heroic on January 12, 2027, marks the next phase of its distribution strategy. After its initial screening at the Newport Beach Film Festival in October 2026, the film is now poised to reach a wider audience. This release allows viewers who could not attend the festival to experience the story of the memorial's creation.

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The documentary serves as a historical record of the National WWI Memorial's development. By preserving the human story behind the bronze, the film highlights the ambition, conflict, and personal contributions of the artists and veterans involved. This approach ensures that the significance of the monument is understood in the context of the efforts required to build it.