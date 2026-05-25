Heroes of the Sea: Two Security Staff Save British Tourist's Life in Puerto Banus Marina

A dramatic rescue unfolded at the Puerto Banus marina in Marbella, Spain, when a British tourist fell into the water while feeling ill. Thankfully, thanks to the quick thinking and bravery of two security staff from the News Cafe nightclub, he was pulled to safety. The harrowing incident involved a security guard using his knowledge of the marina and its powerful boats to rescue the tourist, who was lying face down on the swim area floor. The rescuers were able to pull him aboard his motherboat despite struggling with the weight of the large man. An hour later and the man could have died had it not been for the rapid intervention of these unsung heroes.

Two security staff from the News Cafe nightclub in Puerto Banus marina saved a British tourist's life after he almost drowned in the marina at the weekend.

Two security staff pulled the man out of the water by a boat in the marina after he reportedly lost his balance and fell in, having gone to be sick. The man was lying on his back close to the water's edge, struggling to hear his rescuers telling him to flip onto his front. He later replied when he did so that he was f***ing strong.

His two rescuers crouched at the stern of a yacht called Satisfaction - docked in the marina near the News Cafe nightclub, where they worked - and eventually hauled the Brit out of the water. An onlooker could be heard on the video saying you boys are terrible, and they make it f***ing difficult to get out of here.

The first man told the security staff trying to rescue the fallen Brit that you're going to struggle to pull him up, he's a big lad. A British tourist could be seen on his back in the water at Spanish marina after he reportedly fell having gone outside feeling ill, then was turned on to his stomach with the words you need to be strong to which he replied yeah I'm f***ing strong.

He was hauled on to the yacht as onlookers watched, then lay motionless on the boat's deck as the two security staff shook hands. Another onlooker said an hour later and he'd have been dead. After some trouble the man in the water turned on to his stomach and was told you need to be strong to which he replied yeah I'm f***ing strong.

As he was hauled on to the yacht a voice from the marina shouted well done boys, you've done well there. Footage posted on a Marbella-based social media group was captioned My friend last night heard a very strange noise among the boats. He went closer and saw a man was between the boats drowning. He had gone over to throw up and fell into the water.

Thanks to the quick intervention of the security staff at News Cafe, the man was saved. One of the rescuers responded to praise online saying many thanks. Something I will never forget. A well-wisher referencing the name of the boat said that man was very lucky.

Thank you for saving him. He will feel like the name of the boat. Another said the name of the boat says it all, satisfaction





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Puerto Banus Marina Marbella Spain British Tourist Rescue Security Staff Quick Thinking Bravery News Cafe Nightclub

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