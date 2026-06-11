Hero who stopped alleged knifeman in Belfast hailed as 'natural reaction' and praised for bravery

A Sudanese asylum seeker has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly attempting to behead a man in Belfast. A local man, Maitiu Mág Tighearnán, has been praised for his bravery in intervening and hitting the attacker with a hurling stick, saving the victim's life.

A hero who stopped the alleged knifeman during an attack in Belfast has said intervening was his 'natural reaction' as he condemned rioters and said money raised to support him should go to the victim instead.

Maitiu Mág Tighearnán, 32, was seen hitting a man with a hurling stick in a viral video of the horrific assault which left Stephen Ogilvie in a critical condition in hospital. Mr Ogilvie lost his left eye following the attack and suffered injuries to his back, neck and face - including to his right eye - in the attempted 'beheading' at around 10.30pm on Monday. He remains in hospital.

Sudanese asylum seeker Hadi Alodid, 30, has since been charged with attempted murder and remanded in custody. The attack on Kinnaird Avenue in the north of the city has led to two nights of anti-immigration rioting in Belfast that has seen homes torched, police officers injured and vehicles set on fire. Speaking to Good Morning Britain this morning, Mr Tighearnán hit out at those bringing violence to the city, saying they have 'lost sight' of what they are protesting for.

Images from the city show how hundreds of protesters, mainly men dressed in black, many with face coverings, have amassed in the streets before attacking properties, police, cars and buses. Mr Tighearnán said: 'Everyone is entitled to their right of opinion and their right to protest. When it turns violent, then you lose sight of the protest and what it stands for.

' Stephen Ogilvie lost an eye following the attack and suffered injuries to his back, neck and face in the attempted 'beheading' at around 10.30pm on Monday Mr Ogilvie was left with significant injuries and remains in hospital, police said Hadi Alodid, 30, from Sudan, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife, as well as a separate charge of making threats to kill an NHS radiographer. He appeared at Belfast magistrates' court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody He added a shop near his home that has been in the same family for 20 years was 'ruined'.

'Amongst everything that was happening someone has seen someone of colour and then it's led to that,' he said. On Wednesday night 12 police officers were injured and 16 people were arrested. Mr Tighearnán also said that the money from a fundraiser set up in his name should go to the victim, Mr Ogilvie, rather than him.

After his heroic actions were seen by the world, a GoFundMe was launched to raise money and 'buy him a pint', and has so far seen £30,000 donated. He told GMB today that the money should instead go to supporting Mr Ogilvie and his family as he recovers.

Mr Tighearnán previously told the Daily Mail how it was pure chance he stumbled upon the scene on Monday night after taking a short cut to a petrol station with a friend, Andre. The pair saw one man sitting astride the other, and assumed they were having a fight. Mr Tighearnán said it was their 'natural reaction' to step in: 'We grew up in west Belfast and a lot of people have that mentality.

'At the end of the day is that there was a man lying there and he needed help. It was a natural reaction.

'Most people from where we grew up would've done the same. Belfast at the moment gets a bad rep but the whole area is a community spirited place.

' They jumped out to separate the men, at which point Andre told Mr Tighearnán he could see a knife. Maitiu Mág Tighearnán, 32, was seen hitting a man with a hurling stick in a viral video of the horrific assault which left Stephen Ogilvie in a critical condition in hospital Mr Tighearnán told Good Morning Britain today that money raised in his name should go to the victim of the attack instead Mr Tighearnán said that instinct took over: 'I'd taken my son to hurling practice earlier that evening and so I'd got out of the car, gone to the boot and grabbed his hurling stick.

'Instinct took over and I ran over and I smashed this guy over the head with the hurling stick. Right on the flat side, about three times. As hard as I could.

' 'Andre was a few seconds behind and he came running in and tried to subdue the attacker with an ankle-hold so he could free the victim. 'I hit this guy again, hard, but it didn't seem to faze him. He did stumble back, though and dropped the knife. I think another man who'd been watching came in and kicked the knife away.

'We were trying to roll the attacker onto his stomach to subdue him but he was struggling. The police then arrived and four officers took over before armed tactical support turned up. Mr Ogilvie's family has been in touch with Mr Tighearnán to thank him for his brave actions, and said that the intervention of members of the public saved his life.

Alodid has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a bladed article and threats to kill, appearing at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. He is believed to have arrived in the UK after travelling from France to the Republic of Ireland, and then crossing into Northern Ireland





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