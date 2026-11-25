Surveillance video shows a sedan plow into a court clerk and attorney in a downtown Richmond crosswalk, and a Virginia state trooper rushed to help.

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State Trooper David Meehan rushes to help, keeping traffic away from the injured women. in the right place at the right time when a red sedan turned into a downtown Richmond crosswalk and sent two women tumbling off its hood.shows the two women walking through a crosswalk on Clay Street when a red sedan makes a left turn and plows into them.

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Courthouse surveillance video shared by Virginia State Police shows a red sedan turning toward two women moments before striking them in a Clay Street crosswalk. Trooper David Meehan, a 14-year veteran of the agency, saw the crash and rushed to keep traffic away from the injured women, state police said.

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SUSPECTED DRUNK DRIVER KILLS 2 PEDESTRIANS IN VIOLENT CHAIN-REACTION CRASH ON MANHATTAN'S UPPER WEST SIDE Virginia State Police Trooper David Meehan recounts how he helped two women who were struck by a car outside a Richmond courthouse.seriously injured DRAMATIC BODYCAM VIDEO CAPTURES NYPD OFFICER RESCUING WOMAN FROM TOP OF BROOKLYN BRIDGE AFTER EMOTIONAL PLEA A street-level view of the downtown Richmond area where two women were struck by a car while crossing Clay Street.

"As troopers, we are called to be selfless, engaged and aware," Meehan said. "And, so, witnessing something like that, it just made sense for me. "with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.