Capt. Leonard Stewart recalls having 20 seconds to react before the Atlantic Asphalt tanker struck his riverboat, plunging him 50 feet into the Mississippi.

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Stewart recounts the fast-moving waters near New Orleans and the bravery of the crew during the emergency. A New Orleans riverboat captain who survived a 50-foot plunge into the Mississippi River before helping rescue stranded passengers is speaking out about the harrowing tanker collision that capsized his vessel earlier this month.

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"There wasn't a whole lot of time to react," Capt. Leonard Stewart told"Fox & Friends First" on Monday.

"From when I... heard the horns and saw the ship coming right at us, probably about 20 seconds, and you don't have a lot of time to react. Honestly, I thought the ship was going to split the boat in half.

" AT LEAST 100 PEOPLE PULLED FROM MISSISSIPPI RIVER AFTER NEW ORLEANS SHIP CRASH AS LENGTHY SALVAGE EFFORT LOOMS First responders work the scene by the riverboat American Heritage after it capsized following a collision with the tanker Atlantic Asphalt on the Mississippi River near the Port of New Orleans on Nov. 13 in New Orleans. More than 130 passengers and crew were aboard the riverboat when the tanker lost control and struck it.

Everyone involved survived, though some were hospitalized following the incident. Stewart was among those thrown into the Mississippi River as the vessel overturned, plunging approximately 50 feet into the water and suffering injuries to his left leg and right foot.

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"When the boat capsized, it sent me into the water from about a 50-foot drop, and the fire and rescue boat was on the scene," he recalled. Tugboats surround the Atlantic Asphalt tanker in New Orleans following its collision with the docked American Heritage river cruiser on Nov. 13.

"They had me out of the water in about three minutes. And as soon as I got on board , I asked, what can I do? And I grabbed a pipe pole and started fishing people out of water, and I stayed on that vessel until the last person had made it out," he added.

Stewart said he is currently"taking it easy" after suffering the injuries and credited first responders, good Samaritans, tugboat captains and members of his crew for their Taylor Penley is an associate editor for Fox News Digital and contributor to FOX Business and Fox Nation who covers media, culture and Flash