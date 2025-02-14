Hero Officer Wounded in Santa Fe HS Shooting Denied Benefits After 7 Years; New Bill Seeks Faster Process

A hero officer wounded during the Santa Fe High School shooting in 2018 has been denied benefits after seven years, highlighting the need for a faster process. The article explores the officer's story and the proposed new bill aiming to expedite benefits for first responders facing similar situations.

After seven years of waiting, a hero officer wounded during the Santa Fe High School shooting has been denied benefits. His story highlights a concerning issue with the process, prompting a new bill to expedite the process for first responders facing similar situations. The officer, whose name and details are not disclosed in the article, bravely faced the shooter during the tragic 2018 incident.

He sustained injuries while protecting students and staff, an act of courage that quickly earned him recognition as a hero. However, his pursuit of benefits has been met with a frustratingly lengthy delay. The article doesn't specify the reasons behind the denial, but it underscores the urgency for reform. The proposed new bill aims to streamline the process, ensuring that first responders who selflessly put themselves in harm's way receive the support they deserve in a timely manner. The article serves as a stark reminder of the sacrifices made by first responders and the need for a system that adequately recognizes and compensates their bravery





Hero Officer Wounded in Santa Fe HS Shooting Denied Benefits After 7 Years; New Bill Seeks Faster ProcessOfficer Steven Barnes, who was severely injured while stopping a gunman at Santa Fe High School in 2018, was denied benefits from the Public Safety Officers' Benefit (PSOB) program after a seven-year wait. Senator Ted Cruz and State Representative Wayne Weber are working to address this issue by reintroducing the Officer John Barnes Act, which aims to establish a 270-day deadline for PSOB to process claims.

