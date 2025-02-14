Hero Officer Wounded in Santa Fe HS Shooting Denied Benefits After 7 Years; New Bill Seeks Faster Process

This news article discusses the plight of a Santa Fe High School shooting hero officer who was denied benefits for seven years. It highlights the challenges faced by first responders in obtaining compensation and advocates for a new bill that aims to expedite the process.

A decorated officer wounded during the 2018 Santa Fe High School shooting has been denied benefits after a seven-year wait. The officer, lauded for his heroism in confronting the shooter, faced bureaucratic hurdles and delays in receiving the compensation he deserves. A new bill seeks to expedite the process for first responders injured in the line of duty, aiming to prevent similar delays and ensure timely support for those who risk their lives to protect others.

The case highlights the systemic challenges faced by first responders seeking benefits, emphasizing the need for reform to ensure their well-being and recognition for their sacrifices





Hero Officer Wounded in Santa Fe HS Shooting Denied Benefits After 7 Years; New Bill Seeks Faster ProcessOfficer Steven Barnes, who was severely injured while stopping a gunman at Santa Fe High School in 2018, was denied benefits from the Public Safety Officers' Benefit (PSOB) program after a seven-year wait. Senator Ted Cruz and State Representative Wayne Weber are working to address this issue by reintroducing the Officer John Barnes Act, which aims to establish a 270-day deadline for PSOB to process claims.

