Hero Officer Wounded in Santa Fe HS Shooting Denied Benefits After 7 Years; New Bill Seeks Faster Process

An officer who was injured while responding to the 2018 Santa Fe high school shooting has been denied benefits after seven years. A new bill seeks to expedite the process for first responders injured in the line of duty.

A former police officer who was wounded while responding to the 2018 Santa Fe high school shooting has been denied benefits after seven years. The officer, who was shot in the line of duty, faced a lengthy and complicated process to receive compensation. A new bill seeks to expedite the process for first responders injured in the service of their communities. \This case highlights the challenges faced by first responders who are injured while protecting others.

The officer's struggle to obtain benefits underscores the need for a more efficient and compassionate system to support those who put their lives on the line every day. \The new bill, if passed, could help ensure that first responders receive the support they deserve in a timely manner. It would also send a message that their sacrifices are valued and that their well-being is a priority. This case serves as a reminder of the importance of supporting those who serve and protect us





KPRC2 / 🏆 80. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HERO OFFICER SANTA FE HS SHOOTING BENEFITS NEW BILL FIRST RESPONDERS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

My Hero Academia's Shoto Todoroki: A Hero Whose Story Inspires MillionsA recent viral video highlights the profound impact of Shoto Todoroki, one of My Hero Academia's most beloved characters. Todoroki's story of overcoming a traumatic past and finding strength in his scars resonates deeply with viewers, inspiring hope and resilience.

Read more »

My Hero Academia Reveals Official Marvel Captain America: Brave New World CrossoverMy Hero Academia lands in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the perfect hero for the job.

Read more »

My Hero Academia Really Did Overlook the Hero Duo Fans DeservedMirko and Bakugo standing one in front of the other while wearing their costumes. Behind them, a city street can be seen.

Read more »

Woman Wounded in Officer-Involved Shooting at Arleta MotelA woman was shot by police during a possible kidnapping investigation at an Arleta motel after she allegedly refused to drop a knife she held to her neck.

Read more »

Two Men Sentenced for Crime Spree That Left Columbus Police Officer Severely WoundedTwo men were sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a crime spree that left a Columbus police officer severely injured. The incident resulted in the death of a third accomplice. The officer, who was shot multiple times, nearly bled to death but managed to return fire with other officers. The court heard statements from both the wounded officer and the convicted men, emphasizing the impact of the crime and the officer's ongoing recovery.

Read more »

Hero Officer Wounded in Santa Fe HS Shooting Denied Benefits After 7 Years; New Bill Seeks Faster ProcessOfficer Steven Barnes, who was severely injured while stopping a gunman at Santa Fe High School in 2018, was denied benefits from the Public Safety Officers' Benefit (PSOB) program after a seven-year wait. Senator Ted Cruz and State Representative Wayne Weber are working to address this issue by reintroducing the Officer John Barnes Act, which aims to establish a 270-day deadline for PSOB to process claims.

Read more »