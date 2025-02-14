Hero Officer Wounded in Santa Fe HS Shooting Denied Benefits After 7 Years; New Bill Seeks Faster Process

Officer Steven Barnes, who was severely injured while stopping a gunman at Santa Fe High School in 2018, was denied benefits from the Public Safety Officers' Benefit (PSOB) program after a seven-year wait. Senator Ted Cruz and State Representative Wayne Weber are working to address this issue by reintroducing the Officer John Barnes Act, which aims to establish a 270-day deadline for PSOB to process claims.

Officer Steven Barnes, who was critically wounded while stopping a gunman at Santa Fe High School in 2018, was denied benefits from the Public Safety Officers' Benefit ( PSOB ) program after waiting seven years. Barnes, who had to be revived twice on the day of the shooting and suffered permanent damage to his arm, medically retired from police work. Despite his heroic actions and injuries, his application for PSOB benefits was rejected.

Barnes expressed frustration over the lengthy wait and lack of transparency in the decision-making process. He expressed a desire to understand the reasons behind the denial and criticized the bureaucratic delays.Senator Ted Cruz and State Representative Wayne Weber are working to address these concerns by reintroducing the Officer John Barnes Act. This bill aims to establish a 270-day deadline for PSOB to process claims. The pair previously filed the bill last year but refiled it due to the new congressional session. Cruz emphasized the importance of timely support for law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line for their communities. He stressed the need to eliminate bureaucratic barriers that hinder their access to earned benefits. Barnes' case highlights the ongoing challenges faced by first responders seeking benefits after sustaining injuries in the line of duty. The PSOB program, which offers a one-time benefit to families of first responders killed in the line of duty or those who suffered catastrophic injuries, has been criticized in the past for its lengthy processing times. In 2015, a DOJ audit recommended improvements to the program, and in 2016, the DOJ deputy inspector general testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the need for more timeliness and transparency in PSOB operations. A subsequent law, led by Senator Chuck Grassley, requires PSOB to file weekly status reports on claims and provide detailed biannual reports to Congress





