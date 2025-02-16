Hero Officer Rescues Boy From Frozen Lake

An 11-year-old boy was rescued from a frozen lake in West Long Branch, New Jersey, after falling through the ice. West Long Branch Officer Dave Brosonski bravely entered the frigid water and saved the boy from hypothermia.

Police responded to a chilling incident at Franklin Lake in West Long Branch where an 11-year-old boy fell through the ice into freezing water. According to police, the child had ventured onto the lake, which had been covered with about three inches of ice, making it a popular spot for ice skating and hockey. He managed to cover 75 yards across the ice before it suddenly gave way, plunging him into approximately four feet of near-freezing water.

\West Long Branch Officer Dave Brosonski was the first to arrive at the scene. The boy was in distress, screaming that he couldn't feel his arms or legs. Brosonski immediately reassured him, stating, 'The boy was panicked, he was yelling he couldn’t feel his feet or arms. I just told him I'm on my way, everything's gonna be alright,' Brosonski also emphasized the urgency of the situation, explaining, 'When you’re out there, it doesn’t matter how old or young you are: When you’re in ice cold water, you have minutes before hypothermia sets in.' \Without hesitation, Brosonski entered the frigid water and, using his knees, broke through chunks of ice as he made his way to the boy's location. He remained focused on saving the child, stating he barely felt the cold. Neighbors mentioned that recent warmer weather had made the ice on the lake much more treacherous. While the reason for the boy's decision to venture onto the lake remains unclear, police believe this incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with frozen water bodies. Although there are no current warning signs around the lake, officials are considering adding them





