Hero Matt McKiernan describes how he and his friend rescued a bloodied victim from a knife attack

Matt McKiernan and his friend Andre jumped out of their car to rescue a bloodied victim after they stumbled upon a knife attack by chance. McKiernan grabbed his son's hurley stick to ward off the attacker and hit him over the head three times as hard as he could. The police arrived and took over the situation, and the attacker was led away by six officers.

A 32-year-old man, Matt McKiernan, from West Belfast, has described how he and his friend, Andre , jumped out of their car to rescue a bloodied victim on the floor after they stumbled upon a knife attack by chance.

The victim, who is still conscious but weak due to blood loss, was allegedly attacked by a 30-year-old Sudanese man who entered the UK in 2023 and was granted leave to remain. McKiernan, who is a trained removal company owner, grabbed his son's hurley stick to ward off the attacker and hit him over the head three times as hard as he could. His friend, Andre, who is trained in Brazilian jujitsu, attempted to subdue the attacker with an ankle-hold.

The police arrived and took over the situation, and the attacker was led away by six officers. McKiernan has said that he is glad they intervened when they did and hopes the victim pulls through and manages to recover as best he can. The incident has been widely reported on social media, with footage showing a man standing over a bloodied victim holding a knife to his throat and his fist in the air.

McKiernan's partner, Aoife O'Reilly, has expressed pride in him and described him as 'very, very humble'. McKiernan has said that he was armed only with a wooden stick when he led the trio of members of the public who tried to rescue the attacker's victim from certain death





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Knife Attack Heroic Rescue Matt Mckiernan Andre Brazilian Jujitsu Hurley Stick

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Matt Painter Explains How NCAA's 5-for-5 Eligibility Plan Impacts College BasketballGet top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter

Read more »

Matt Freese vs. Matt Turner: The USMNT starting goalkeeper duel could go down to the wireOver the last few days, both players have said they don’t know who’s going to get the nod for Friday’s group stage opener vs. Paraguay. It has sharpened their focus as they try to earn the job.

Read more »

Man hailed as hero after helping residents escape North Philadelphia fireA man is being praised after helping North Philadelphia residents evacuate a burning rowhome on North Franklin Street.

Read more »

The Magnificent Seven Cast Expands With CODA Star & More Joining Matt DillonA new cast member joins MGM+'s western series The Magnificent Seven, playing a troubled sharpshooter with a tragic past.

Read more »