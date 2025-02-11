Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Simone Ashley Star in Prime Video's 'Picture This'

The upcoming romantic comedy, 'Picture This', features a star-studded cast led by Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Simone Ashley. The film follows the journey of Pia, a struggling photographer who receives a life-changing prediction about her future love and career. Get ready for a heartwarming and hilarious ride as Pia navigates the ups and downs of dating and her ambition.

Struggling photographer Pia receives a prediction: true love and career success await her in the next five dates she goes on. With her sister’s wedding looming and family playing matchmaker, her ex reappears, throwing both her love and professional life into chaos. Picture This is scheduled to start streaming on March 6, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video .

Joining Ashley and Fiennes Tiffin are Sindhu Vee (Matilda: The Musical), Luke Fetherston (Still Up), Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso), Nikesh Patel (Starstruck), Adil Ray (Citizen Khan), Kulvinder Ghir (Goodness Gracious Me), Asim Chaudhry (The Sandman), and more. The film is directed by Prarthana Mohan from a screenplay written by Nikita Lalwani, based on the recent Australian movie Five Blind Dates. In addition to leading the cast, Ashley is also serving as an executive producer alongside Josh Horsfield and Kari Hatfield. The film is produced by Ben Pugh and Erica Steinberg. Besides Picture This, Ashley will next be seen in the highly-anticipated sports drama F1, which will be led by Brad Pitt and Damson Idris. She is also set to reprise her role as Kate in the upcoming fourth season of Bridgerton. Meanwhile, Fiennes Tiffin will be leading his first major TV drama Young Sherlock, which hails from Guy Ritchie.





