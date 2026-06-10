Hero Father Uses Hurley Stick to Stop Knife Attack in Belfast

A father of two used his son's hurley stick to intervene in a brutal knife attack, saving the victim's life. The attacker, a Sudanese asylum seeker, has been charged with attempted murder.

A father from West Belfast has been hailed a hero after using his son's hurley stick to stop a knife attack that left a man bleeding on the street.

Matt McKiernan, 32, was driving home with his friend Andre when they stumbled upon the horrific scene on Kinnaird Avenue late at night. McKiernan told how he and Andre, who is trained in Brazilian jujitsu, jumped out of their car to rescue the bloodied victim. The attacker, a 30-year-old Sudanese man who entered the UK in 2023 and was granted leave to remain, has been charged with attempted murder.

Police described the attack as shocking and praised the bravery of the public. McKiernan explained that he had taken his son to hurling practice earlier that evening and had the hurley stick in the boot of his car. When Andre shouted that the attacker had a knife, McKiernan grabbed the stick and ran over.

'I smashed this guy over the head with the hurling stick, right on the flat side, about three times, as hard as I could,' he said. Andre attempted to subdue the attacker with an ankle hold. The attacker dropped the knife after being hit, and another bystander kicked it away. The trio tried to roll the attacker onto his stomach but he struggled.

Police arrived and took over, with armed tactical support also attending. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was conscious but weak from blood loss and had a severe injury to his eye. He was taken to hospital for treatment. McKiernan said he was glad they intervened when they did, stating, 'It was pure chance that we went that route to the petrol station.

I hope the victim pulls through and recovers as best he can.

' His partner Aoife O'Reilly expressed immense pride, calling McKiernan very humble. Social media footage of the incident shows McKiernan swinging the stick at the attacker, who was standing astride the victim holding a knife to his throat. The video went viral, with many praising the quick-thinking actions of McKiernan and his friends. McKiernan, who runs his own removal company, downplayed his heroism, saying he would like to think most people would have helped if they could.

The suspect appeared in court and was remanded in custody. Police confirmed the attack was not terror-related and that the victim is in stable condition. The community has rallied around the victim and the heroes, with a GoFundMe page set up to support the victim's recovery. McKiernan's son is proud of his father, and the family hopes the incident highlights the importance of community solidarity in the face of violence





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