Hero Dad Kaylub Giamanco Stops Oregon School Shooting, Releases Emotional 911 Call

Kaylub Giamanco stops a shooter at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, killing three children and a teacher. The 911 audio captures his vow to intervene and the tragic outcome of the Oct 15 attack.

Kaylub Giamanco, a 36-year-old carpenter from Bend, Oregon, intercepted a violent attack at Silver Rail Elementary School on October 15, 2026, resulting in a fatal confrontation that claimed the lives of three children and one teacher. Newly released audio from a 911 dispatcher reveals the terrifying urgency of the moment, capturing Giamanco's desperate pledge to stop the gunman before police could arrive at the scene.

Giamanco Vows to Shoot Attacker on 911

In the recording provided by the Deschutes 911 Service District, Giamanco calls emergency services while rushing toward the school where his daughters are students. He tells the dispatcher, "I have a gun and I will shoot them right now," demonstrating his immediate willingness to use lethal force to protect the students inside the building.

Also read Hero dad who stopped Oregon school shooter showed incredible resolve in 911 call

The dispatcher responds with calm instructions, telling Giamanco to wait for officers and stay on the line. Giamanco provides critical real-time updates, stating, "Someone's at the school. My daughter's school with a gun," and later reports that the attacker is on the south side of the building and entering the structure. He warns that people are being shot, highlighting the rapidly deteriorating situation inside the school.

Giamanco, who legally kept a .40-caliber pistol in his vehicle, did not wait for law enforcement to secure the perimeter. He entered the school despite knowing the extreme danger, later admitting to Oregon Public Broadcasting that he feared he would not survive the encounter. He described hearing children pleading for their lives and hearing gunfire, which drove him to army crawl faster and faster toward the threat.

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Confrontation Ends Threat, Kills Three Children

Giamanco encountered the 16-year-old attacker struggling with a teacher in the school hallway. Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz stated during an October 16 news conference that the teacher, Meghan Lambert, had thrown her cellphone at the gunman and tackled him before Giamanco intervened. The carpenter shot the attacker multiple times, neutralizing the threat and ending the active violence.

Despite his heroic intervention, the tragedy resulted in the deaths of three children and one teacher. Giamanco expressed deep remorse to Oregon Public Broadcasting, apologizing for not being able to save all the students. He told reporters, "I want to apologize for not saving their babies," acknowledging that while he saved some children, he mourned those he could not protect.

The attack occurred on October 15, 2026, in Bend, Oregon. Police tape surrounded the school as emergency vehicles arrived and parents gathered. The incident has sparked renewed discussions about gun control and school safety in the region, with Democrats calling for stricter regulations following reports that the shooter used a shotgun purchased by his mother.

Family and Community Honor Giamanco's Actions

The family of the attacker released a statement expressing gratitude for Giamanco's intervention. They acknowledged that he is going through a rough time but emphasized that they view him as a hero for stopping the violence. The statement noted, "We want the bystander who intervened to know we know he is going through a rough time, but we are grateful, and we think he is a hero." The incident has drawn national attention to the issue of school safety and the role of armed citizens in preventing mass shootings. Giamanco's actions highlight the split-second decisions parents and bystanders must make in extreme situations, balancing the risk to their own lives with the safety of children in schools.

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As the investigation continues, law enforcement officials and community members remember the victims of the shooting. The emotional toll on Giamanco and the community remains significant, with ongoing support being provided to those affected by the tragedy. The release of the 911 audio serves as a stark reminder of the urgency and horror of the event.