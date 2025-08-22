Hernandez Govan Acquitted of Murder in Death of Rapper Young Dolph

A Memphis jury found Hernandez Govan not guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in connection with the November 2021 killing of rapper Young Dolph. Govan, who was accused of organizing the ambush, denied involvement.

A jury in Memphis found Hernandez Govan , 45, not guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the November 2021 daytime ambush killing of rapper Young Dolph . The jury deliberated for about three hours before reaching its verdict. Govan, who was not accused of shooting Dolph, was alleged by prosecutors to have directed the two men who carried out the attack.

Despite testimony from a man claiming Govan hired him for the hit and promised him $10,000, the jury was unconvinced. Govan's lawyer challenged the strength of the police investigation and the reliability of cellphone communication records linking Govan to the shooters, arguing that nothing directly implicated him in the killings.Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was a well-respected rapper, independent label owner, and producer from Memphis. Known for his charitable work, the 36-year-old was in his hometown to distribute Thanksgiving turkeys when he was ambushed at his favorite cookie shop. The attack sent shockwaves through the entertainment world. According to a medical examiner's report, Dolph was fatally shot approximately 20 times by two men who exited a white Mercedes Benz.Testifying against Govan was Cornelius Smith Jr., who admitted to being one of the two shooters involved in the ambush. Smith previously served as the key witness against Justin Johnson, who was convicted of first-degree murder in 2024 after Smith identified him as the second shooter. Memphis prosecutors have portrayed the killing as part of an attempt by Anthony 'Big Jook' Mims to seek revenge against Young Dolph for diss tracks directed at Big Jook and the record label he helped manage for rapper Yo Gotti. Smith testified that Big Jook placed a $100,000 bounty on Young Dolph's life, as well as smaller bounties on all artists signed to Young Dolph's label, Paper Route Empire. While Govan's lawyer, Manny Arora, unsuccessfully attempted to discredit Smith's testimony, emphasizing inconsistencies in his statements and alleging potential motives for fabrication, the jury ultimately sided with Govan, finding him not guilty of the charges





