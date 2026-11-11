Hernan Diaz Releases Dystopian Sci-Fi Novel Ply

Award-winning author Hernan Diaz shifts from historical fiction to dystopian science fiction with his September 2026 release, Ply, featuring a tech-savvy protagonist in a ruined future America.

Hernan Diaz has officially entered the science fiction genre with the publication of his latest novel, Ply. The Argentine and American author released Ply in September 2026, marking a significant departure from the historical fiction that has defined his previous career. Despite having only published three books total, Diaz has accumulated an impressive collection of literary accolades, including the New American Voices Award and the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

Plot Details Of The Dystopian Novel Ply

Ply transports readers to a ruined American city centuries in the future where citizens struggle for basic necessities like food, shelter, and electricity. The unnamed protagonist, known only as the Pincher, is an orphan surviving in a derelict cityscape defined by decay, pollution, and rugged individualism. She makes a living by stealing electricity from the grid and selling it on the black market, a skill that has earned her a reputation for being swift and undetectable.

Also read Ariana Grande on First Time Meeting Ben Stiller: “Directing Me in an Orgy Scene in ‘Zoolander 2’”

The Pincher lives in a deteriorating building on the wrong side of the city's heavily polluted river. She uses her skills to fuel underground music concerts, which is one of her few passions amidst the harsh reality of her surroundings. Her life changes when she feels she is being followed while delivering a brick of power to a concert, pulling her into a complex web of tinkerers, power players, and black market dealers.

Power Corporations And Societal Control

The society in Ply is controlled by powerful corporations that manage the water and electricity output, specifically identified as Flow and Tensor. These entities maintain their grip on the population alongside CTS, a blurry security conglomerate that polices the city streets with hawk-like eyes. The Pincher must navigate this dangerous landscape where citizens are left to fend for themselves against both corporate greed and state-sanctioned terror.

Advertisement

The plot centers on a groundbreaking experiment that various factions are scrambling to control. If the Pincher can provide the electricity to power this new machine, she could potentially revolutionize the world as she knows it. This quest positions her as a central figure in a struggle that mirrors the political and social upheavals found in other major dystopian works like The Hunger Games and Divergent.

Themes Of Power And American Mythology

Although Ply is set in a futuristic sandbox, it tackles Diaz's usual themes of power, wealth, and American mythology, but within a hardscrabble, dark dystopian context. The novel features a savant female protagonist whose great intellect and razor-sharp edge offer a potential escape from obscurity. Unlike Katniss Everdeen who relies on physical prowess or Tris who uses her brain to resist mind control, the Pincher stands out due to her technological genius.

Diaz is not a newcomer to the literary scene, having established himself as a major voice in contemporary fiction. His 2017 debut novel In the Distance won the New American Voices Award and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction. The Paris Review listed it as one of the top books of the year, and Literary Hub included it in The 20 Best Novels of the Decade.

Legacy Of Previous Literary Achievements

Diaz followed his debut with Trust, published in 2022, which won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the Kirkus Prize. This sophomore release was also a finalist for the Booker Prize and appeared on the New York Times's 10 Best Books of 2022 list. The success of Trust cemented his reputation before he pivoted to science fiction with Ply.

Advertisement

The release of Ply in September 2026 adds to his growing legacy, with critics noting similarities to Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel. The novel is viewed as a refreshing detour that may become the next big thing in dystopian fiction. Readers are introduced to a star of the show who is an electrician whiz, driving the narrative forward through her character evolution and technological expertise.

Ply represents a triumphant return to the page for Diaz, demonstrating his ability to adapt his thematic concerns to new genres. The book challenges readers to consider the future of America through the eyes of a character fighting for survival against overwhelming odds. As the Pincher navigates the corrupted systems of Flow, Tensor, and CTS, Diaz explores the limits of human resilience in a broken world.