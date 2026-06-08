Hereditary Prequel Confirmed by Ari Aster as Horror Genre Thrives at Box Office

A24's hit horror film Hereditary may return in the form of a prequel, as writer-director Ari Aster has completed a script. The original film was a major critical and commercial success, and Aster's comment comes amid a resurgence of horror at the box office, fueled by other A24 releases.

Hereditary , the critically acclaimed horror film from A24 , may be getting a prequel. The original movie grossed over $90 million worldwide, becoming the studio's highest-grossing film at the time of its release, a record previously held by Lady Bird.

It holds a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with praise for its story and the performances of its cast, including Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Ann Dowd, and Milly Shapiro. Writer and director Ari Aster confirmed to Gold Derby that he has written a prequel script. Aster, who has directed four major films for A24-Hereditary, Midsommar, Beau is Afraid, and the upcoming Eddington-stated, "I wrote a prequel to this. It never feels like the right time.

It's a prequel, not a sequel, so I don't know where this goes.

" The horror genre continues to dominate the box office, with other A24 successes such as the viral sensation Backrooms, directed by 20-year-old Kane Parsons, and Obsession from Curry Barker contributing to the trend





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Hereditary Ari Aster A24 Prequel Horror Film Box Office Backrooms

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