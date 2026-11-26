Genesis expanded GV60 Magma availability to 14 states to ensure dealers can properly handle the performance EV while delivering a smooth rollout for buyers.

Genesis announced its performance Magma trim back in 2024, but since then, it's launched exactly one vehicle — the GV60 — with that designation. And it wasn't until this year that you could even get theNo, the GV60 Magma isn't a nationwide offering yet, and perhaps worse, there's no news about Magma being expanded beyond the GV60.

Instead, the GV60 Magma, which was initially sold to customers in just New York, New Jersey, and California, is. That's great for EV performance enthusiasts in roughly a third of the U.S., but it left us with a big question. Why isn't Magma spreading further faster? Genesis product planning boss Ash Corson laid it out for us.

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At a roundtable discussion that CarScoops was invited to, Corson was very clear about how the brand wants to work around the Magma nameplate. Frankly, after hearing him and reviewing how the brand has progressed, his answer isn't all that shocking.