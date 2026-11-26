Utah medical marijuana businesses and Attorney General Derek Brown oppose the new federal regulations that a court paused Wednesday. Instead of easing access, companies say, the rules will hurt patients and create shortages nationwide.

Utahns who rely on medical marijuana could experience shortages and companies that serve them may face federal consequences, if the federal government carries out its plan — now paused — to ease restrictions on the drug.

In April, following an executive order several months earlier from President Donald Trump , the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announced it would reclassify medical marijuana from Schedule I — similar to heroin or LSD — to Schedule III, which can be prescribed for medical use. That would seem to make selling medical marijuana easier for businesses, which for years have been violating federal laws that the DEA generally wasn’t enforcing.

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In that vacuum, Utah and other states have developed their own regulations to make the drug available to patients. But the rollout of the DEA’s enforcement plans under the new drug schedule has created havoc for the industry in Utah and across the nation. Late Wednesday, an appeals court in Washington, D.C. , temporarily paused the new regulations from taking effect so it can hear arguments from the industry and several states that they should be permanently blocked.