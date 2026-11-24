A quarter of those polled plan to set a “no politics at the table” rule before any food even gets served, just to try to keep politics out of the holidays.

A new survey of 2,000 Americans found that six in 10 respondents who plan to gather with relatives this year found that 65% say they’re going to deliberately avoid talking about politics at the upcoming holiday gatherings.

Fifty-eight percent also say that they’re much more likely to steer clear of any political conversations this year than in years past. Over eight in 10 Gen Z Americans say they’re looking to completely avoid political talk at the Thanksgiving table this year and keep things smooth this holiday season. A new survey of 2,000 Americans found that 65% say they’re going to deliberately avoid talking about politics at the upcoming holiday gatherings. Some are planning ahead.

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A quarter of those polled plan to set a “no politics at the table” rule before any food even gets served, just to try to keep politics out of the holidays. One in five say they plan to leave the room entirely if the topic surfaces, while another 20% say they’re staying off their phone and avoiding the news leading up to the event.

In order to steer clear of politics, another one in five say they have a particular relative in mind they plan to completely avoid until the holidays are over, with one in ten skipping at least one gathering entirely. Fifty-eight percent also say that they’re much more likely to steer clear of any political conversations this year than in years past. A further 38% of diplomatic respondents plan to change the subject immediately once it gets brought up.

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The survey also revealed the go-to subject-change topics people plan to lean on, with “how good the food is” being the most popular pivot . Thirty-nine percent say they’ll also try to keep the conversation on TV and movies, with 29% saying they’ve got sports topics to bring up if they need to.

A quarter of those polled plan to set a “no politics at the table” rule before any food even gets served, just to try to keep politics out of the holidays. Talker Research surveyed 2,000 Americans; the survey was administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Nov 5, 2026 – Nov 9, 2026. A new survey of 2,000 Americans found that 65% say they’re going to deliberately avoid talking about politics at the upcoming holiday gatherings.

Fifty-eight percent also say that they’re much more likely to steer clear of any political conversations this year than in years past. A quarter of those polled plan to set a “no politics at the table” rule before any food even gets served, just to try to keep politics out of the holidays.