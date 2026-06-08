Here’s Why Everybody’s Obsessed With Daniel Radcliffe And His Girlfriend Erin Darke’s Red Carpet Photos At The Tony Awards

'gives me hope.'

I’m an innately nosey and chronically online celebrity and pop culture journalist, with my specialist areas including deep-diving lyrics and calling out Terrible Men™.took place last night, with a whole bunch of big names coming out to celebrate and honor the best plays, musicals, and theatrical performances from the past year of Broadway.

, who was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his critically acclaimed performance inPrior to the ceremony, Daniel walked the red carpet with his long-term girlfriend, Erin Darke, who he has been in a relationship with since they met on the set ofAnd the happy couple looked sensational as they posed for photos together, with many fans unable to ignore the fact that Erin towers over Daniel in the pics. For reference, Daniel is 5 feet 5 inches tall; Erin is 5 feet 7 inches tall, and was wearing heels.

MTV News in 2010 that, “ideally,” he “wanted to be slightly taller” than he is, adding: “But I've now accepted it. Basically, I came to the conclusion a while ago that you can either be really bitter about it or you can make loads of funny jokes," he explained. ”"When I meet people now and they all say: 'God you're so much shorter than I expected! ’” Daniel went on.

“I always say: 'No! I'm actually slightly further away than you think,’ which confuses them.

", the actor reflected on the commentary that he isn’t a “typical romantic lead,” saying: “To be honest, I don't know what a typical male lead is. People just say: ‘You're not a typical male lead. ’ I think it's just because I’m, like, 5'5". I think that is literally it.

I'm shorter than the average male lead. But that's not really true; Dustin Hoffman is tiny, Tom Cruise is little. There's loads of people who are sort of short with big heads, who work on camera. ”With this in mind, people couldn't help but comment on the new photos of Daniel confidently posing with his much taller girlfriend, with one redditor simplybetween them.

FYI, Tom is 5 feet 8 inches tall, and Zendaya is 5 feet 10 inches .on Sirius XM Town Hall, Tom said it was a “stupid assumption” that a height gap would be an issue in a relationship, with Zendaya adding: “This is normal, too — my mom is taller than my dad. My mom is taller than everyone.

” Later in the interview, she admitted that she never knew women being taller than men was “a thing,” explaining: “My parents were always that way, so I didn’t know that people cared. ”screen tests when he was first cast in the role, Tom said he noticed that every woman brought in was taller than he was. He mused: “I wonder whether that was a decision Jon had made.

There was no one that tested that was shorter than I was. To be fair, I am quite short, so maybe that was a decision Jon Watts made and something he was aware of and wanted to break the stereotype. I think it's great. "





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