Here's Why Each Buffalo Bills Rookie Could Start, And Why They Won't

The Bills have several starting-caliber rookies in their 2026 draft class, but a few won't get the chance at a first-team role for the foreseeable future.bi

to step in and deliver meaningful contributions in their first professional season, but few have a realistic opportunity to earn a starting job. With that said, a select number should compete for a first-team role come training camp, including cornerback Davison Igbinosun, who has burst onto the scene early in his Bills’ career.

IgbinosunBefore the draft, it appeared Hairston, the 30th overall pick in last year’s draft, was a shoo-in to take on a position opposite Christian Benford in the starting lineup. However, after Buffalo made Igbinosun its third cornerback selected in the first two rounds in the past five years, they may give him a reasonable opportunity to beat out Hairston for the job.

There are a few reasons why he, and the Bills’ other nine selections, may find themselves finishing as starters. But for the most part, evidence suggests this year’s crop of first-year talent will begin their careers in a reserve role. Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker during the first football practice at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex at Clemson.

| Ken Ruinard/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesThis would only happen if there was an injury to one of the Bills’ top two options: Greg Rousseau and Bradley Chubb, who was acquired via a three-year free-agent deal worth $43.5 million. As a rookie, he is lower on the pecking order than Rousseau and Chubb and could have a bit of work to do as a pass rusher, as his five sacks in his final collegiate season were a career low.

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun does the broad jump during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Imagesformer first-round pick Maxwell Hairston, who allowed 15 receptions for 203 yards and three touchdowns, equating to an opposing passer rating of 94.3 when targeted 24 times in coverage a season ago.

Igbinosun struggled with penalties during his collegiate career, as he was called for 30 penalties during his four-year college career. Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Jude Bowry , wide receiver Luke McLaughlin and head coach Bill O'Brien celebrate beating the Fordham Rams at Alumni Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn ImagesIn case of an injury to starting tackles Spencer Brown or Dion Dawkins, he may get a chance to fill in as a swing tackle.

The only starting spot along the Bills’ offensive line entering the season is left guard, but Buffalo has two prime candidates—Alec Anderson and Austin Corbett—to replace David Edwards, who departed for a free-agent deal with the New Orleans Saints. UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell makes the touchdown against UAB Blazers cornerback Tariq Watson in the second quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.

| David Butler II-Imagn ImagesThe Bills are hoping for a third-year leap from 2024 second-round pick Keon Coleman, but if he flounders, Bell should be next in line behind Khalil Shakir and DJ Moore for meaningful snaps. If Joshua Palmer can get healthy and become the player the Bills signed to a three-year $29 million deal last offseason, that would push Bell down in the pecking order.

TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr rushes the line during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn ImagesTerrel Bernard dealt with an injury-plagued 2025 season, missing five games due to elbow and calf injuries, and if he struggles to remain on the field during training camp, Elarms-Orr would be a nice option to take over as a starter.

Why he could start: He likely won’t earn a starting job defensively, but he could take over as the team’s top punt returner, as he has a bit of experience doing so in college and high school. This is a long shot, as the Bills brought in C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone while re-signing Damar Hamlin in free agency.

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Zane Durant celebrates after a stop during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn ImagesIf the Bills are besieged by injuries to starter Ed Oliver and 2025 second-round pick T.J. Sanders, Durant may need to step in and fill the void. Missouri Tigers cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. warms up before a game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

| Eric Canha-Imagn ImagesFormer sixth-round pick Christian Benford surprised many when he leapfrogged first-round pick Kaiir Elam in 2022, and perhaps Pride Jr. could do the same. With Hairston and Igbinosun ahead of him in the pecking order as it stands today, it would take a near-miracle for Pride Jr. to earn a starting role anywhere but special teams. Florida place kicker Tommy Doman Jr. speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.

| Kirby Lee-Imagn ImagesIf Wishnowsky can repeat the success he found for the Bills a season ago, when he landed 18 punts inside the 20-yard line, he should be able to fend off Doman Jr. for the starting role. Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams blocks against Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Bill Norton during the first quarter. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7 at Kyle Field.

| Maria Lysaker-Imagn ImagesHe was the team’s final pick in the seventh round and is likely bound for the practice squad. Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins ON SI to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.





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