There are three NFL games on Thanksgiving. Here's who's playing.

The holiday action kicks off at 10:00 a.m. at Ford Field with an NFC North showdown between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions. In the afternoon and evening, the Philadelphia Eagles will be at the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs will be at the Buffalo Bills in the evening.

Whether you are tuning in while prepping turkey or settling in for primetime, three marquee match-ups run back-to-back from the morning through the evening. The holiday action kicks off at Ford Field with a massive NFC North showdown. Both the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions enter Thanksgiving tied atop the division. Kickoff is at 10:00 a.m. and will broadcast on CBS and Paramount+.

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The afternoon slate shifts to AT&T Stadium for a classic NFC East rivalry game. While both the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles have battled uneven campaigns—with Philadelphia navigating the absence of quarterback Jalen Hurts—games between these two bitter rivals rarely lack drama. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Highmark Stadium to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills with the AFC’s No. 1 seed hanging in the balance for Thursday's primetime game.