Here's Whether Ciara Miller Is Returning To 'Summer House' After Another Star Allegedly Exited Ahead Of Season 11

Is this the end?

Ciara Miller at Apple TV’s “Your Friends & Neighbors” Season 2 held at The New York Historical on March 30, 2026 in New York, New York.that West Wilson will not be returning for season 11, which will allegedly resume filming on Fourth of July weekend.

His exit comes after hisCiara Miller Points Out A ‘Very Telling’ Part Of Amanda Batula & West Wilson’s Joint Statement West Wilson at the Tubi Red Carpet during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.have yet to confirm reports about Wilson’s exit, but fans will likely be more concerned about Miller’s future on the show. Miller has not confirmed whether she will be on Summer House season 11.

The season 11 cast has also not been officially announced by Bravo.season 10 reunion could be the closing of a chapter.

“I’m excited to put it all behind me,” she said in the May 24 interview. “The reunion was quite the day, but we’re on to bigger and better, and, you know, we can say goodbye to certain things. ” Miller added that her friendship with Batula is “for sure” over.

“It’s one of those situations that’s unfortunate, but I’m so excited to move on from this, and you can’t take everyone with you,” she said. “It’s nice to be able to go into this next chapter in my life and have clarity on who’s supposed to be there and who’s not. ” Miller has been decidedly coy about speculation that she could leave the show.

Just like Ariana Madix before her, Miller has been gifted some incredible post-scandal opportunities, including a red-carpet hosting gig and a co-hosting role onHowever, Miller appeared to reject TMZ’s speculation in a Threads post, writing, “TMZ doesn’t know sh-t about me. ” In a follow-up, she added, “My team would N E V E R give TMZ an ‘exclusive’ unlike some people’s team. ”Plus Icon





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