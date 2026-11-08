Here’s where to watch Jets vs. Chiefs for free: Time, Taylor Swift intel

Both teams enter desperate for a win.

The Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets will face off in Week 9 of the NFL season today, and both teams are desperate for a win.

After opening the season with a five-game win-streak, the Chiefs have dropped their last two: a blowout 20-3 loss in Seattle and a closer 28-24 heartbreaker against Denver last weekend. Taylor Swift showed up to support her husband, Travis Kelce, at the all three Chiefs home games of the season so far, so naturally, fans are wondering whether she’ll be back.

Also read 3 Ways Jets Can Still Upset Chiefs In Week 9 Without Garrett Wilson

How to watch Jets vs. Chiefs for free: If you don’t have cable, you’ll need a live TV streaming service to stream the Jets vs. Chiefs game live for free. Will Taylor Swift be at the Jets vs. Chiefs game?

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It hasn’t been confirmed whether or not Swift will be at Arrowhead this afternoon to support her husband, Travis Kelce, but given that she hasn’t missed a home game since the Eras Tour wrapped up on Dec. 8, 2024, she will likely be in attendance at today’s game.all of your favorite reality TV shows and movies on each streaming service. Not only does Angela test and compare the streaming services she writes about to ensure readers are getting the, but she’s also a superfan specializing in the intersection of shopping, tech, sports, celebrities and pop culture.

Prior to joining The Post in 2023, she wrote about streaming and consumer tech at Insider ReviewsOur community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user? 'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions!