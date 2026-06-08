Here’s where to commemorate and celebrate Juneteenth in the Valley

In recognition of Juneteenth and to honor its historical significance, several events are taking place throughout the Valley.

PHOENIX — In recognition of Juneteenth and to honor its historical significance, several events are taking place throughout the Valley. Below is a list of family-friendly celebrations to explore and enjoy. 13th Annual Juneteenth Celebration in Tempe The event is said to have performances, vendors, hands-on activities, children's books read by local community members, a video game trailer, and more.

Mercados & Melodies: Juneteenth Celebration The event will feature live music, dance performances, yard games, crafts, food vendors, and more, creating a vibrant celebration that honors history.

‘Juneteenth Family Day’ in Goodyear There will be indoor and outdoor festivities. The event is said to have live performances, educational speeches, interactive activities, workshops, local food, and business vendors. Admission is free for this event.

Juneteenth celebrations in Chandler Fifth annual Culture Music in the Park Miss Juneteenth More Things to Do stories: Business Trader Joe's plans another store in central Phoenix Hailey Mensik, Phoenix Business Journal Things To Do Deals and freebies in the Valley you 'donut' want to miss on June 5 Nicole Gutierrez Things To Do Things to do: Phoenix Fan Fusion, Alex Warren, John Fogerty, Pride Party, more! Zack Perry The Carver’s 3rd Annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival “Enjoy a vibrant afternoon of culture, community, and reflection as we come together to commemorate Juneteenth and celebrate Black heritage,” read the event’s official website.

Registration for the festival is encouraged. D-backs Black Excellence Night The Arizona Diamondbacks, in collaboration with the Black Chamber of Arizona, are hosting D-backs Black Excellence Night, offering a discounted ticket and a special-edition “Black Excellence Hat” for tickets purchased through this exclusive offer. Juneteenth at the Phoenix Art Museum Phoenix Art Museum is celebrating Juneteenth in partnership with Black Rodeo USA Foundation, offering discounted all-day admission.

The ticket grants access to the museum's exhibitions, including"Eric Fischl: Stories Told" and"Florentine Baroque: The Haukohl Collection," as well as a full afternoon of interactive kid activities. Arizona Historical Society’s Juneteenth celebration The Arizona Historical Society is hosting its fifth annual Juneteenth celebration at the Embassy Suites in Tempe, due to renovations at the Arizona Heritage Center. The event includes themes of resilience in education, migration, and family, featuring Black broadcasting history, performances, a panel discussion, and lunch.

“Food will be provided but on a first-come, first-served basis during the lunch hour only,” read the event’s website. The Valley of the Sun Juneteenth Celebration The event hosted by the Black Rodeo USA Foundation offers fun for the whole family, including live entertainment, educational workshops, children’s activities, vendors, health screenings, and more. Admission to the event is free. RELATED: Juneteenth guide: What the holiday is and how to celebrate it





abc15 / 🏆 263. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Red Wings split weekend set in Lehigh Valley, remain at top of International LeagueRed Wings split weekend at Lehigh Valley but take the series 4-2, staying a half-game up in the IL first-half race. After a 3-2 loss Saturday, they won 7-6 in 11 on a Brady House double.

Read more »

Experience Freedom Vibes 2026 the nation’s premier 10 day Juneteenth Festival!NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 invite you to Freedom Vibes 2026, produced by the National Juneteenth Museum, from June 11-20 in Fort Worth.

Read more »

Juneteenth Music Festival celebrates and honors Five Points’ legacy, culture, communityThe Juneteenth Music Festival returns to Denver’s historic Five Points neighborhood for a three-day festival of music, culture, history, food, local business, art and community, June 19-21, 2026.

Read more »

Sorrento Valley brush fire forces evacuations in San DiegoInitial attack efforts included at least two firefighting helicopters and several engines before additional aircraft and roughly a dozen more engines were requested.

Read more »