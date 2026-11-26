Appropriately given what it took to make his season debut on Thanksgiving Eve, Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons was thankful to be back on the field during

Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons celebrates after sacking Matthew Stafford late in the first half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Appropriately given what it took to make his season debut on Thanksgiving Eve, Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons was thankful to be back on the field during Wednesday night’s loss to the Rams.

“Personally, I’m just happy I had a game where I walked off the field and I can take that as gratitude,” he said after the 26-13 loss. “I’m thankful that I was able to play again and be with my friends and my brothers as teammates. But as the competitor, I’m just highly, highly disappointed with how we performed collectively. ” The game was tied 13-13 at halftime, the Packers going toe to toe with the preseason Super Bowl favorites.

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The second half, though, the Packers were thoroughly dominated in every phase. They gave up 241 rushing yards.