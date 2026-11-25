By Wednesday morning, evacuation warnings had begun to pop up for coastal areas across the state as forecasters said the potential for flooding would increase on Wednesday and Thursday.

But by Wednesday morning, evacuation warnings had begun to pop up for coastal areas across the state as forecasters said the potential for flooding would increase on Wednesday and Thursday.

California got through Tuesday without major damage, but record-setting sea levels are likely in the coming days in some parts of Southern California. Communities have been safeguarding homes and businesses with tarps, walls of sandbags and pumps to rid streets of standing water. Wide swaths of Southern California will be at a greater risk on Wednesday because of the arrival of strong waves.

Also read Incoming king tides bring risk of flooding to SoCal's coastal communities

Peak surf heights — the height of waves when they break on shore — of up to 22 feet are possible along the Central Coast on Wednesday, up to 15 feet in Ventura County and up to 10 feet in Orange and San Diego counties. In Santa Cruz County, Santa Cruz and Capitola closed their beaches and wharves on Tuesday night due to the significant waves and hazardous surf.

An evacuation warning was issued in the Capitola Village area, a scenic spot popular with tourists, and for the Aptos coastline, affecting homes along Beach Drive and the Seacliff State Beach Visitors Center. The weather service says “extreme” coastal flooding impacts are expected for Orange and San Diego counties, as well as the San Francisco Bay and Humboldt Bay areas, Wednesday, and “major” impacts are forecast for Ventura County, the Central Coast, and the Monterey Bay area.

“Moderate” impacts were expected in L.A. County and Santa Barbara County’s south coast, the latest forecast says. Homeowners and neighbors monitor flooding Tuesday along Bayview Drive, checking sandbags and other fortifications in front of homes as a king tide arrived in the Sunset Beach area of Huntington Beach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Santa Monica, the predicted peak maximum sea level — which will occur Wednesday at 8:37 a.m. — was 8.1 feet to 8.3 feet above the baseline . A reasonable worst-case scenario is a peak of up to 8.5 feet, according to the weather service. That would match the all-time record for maximum sea level set during the powerful 1982-83 El Niño.

That winter, the Santa Monica Pier was severely damaged during an El Niño-fueled storm that brought large surf to the coast. The highest-ever maximum sea level recorded for Port San Luis in San Luis Obispo County is 7.65 feet, set on Jan. 18, 1973. The predicted maximum sea level Wednesday is 7.8 to 8.1 feet, but a reasonable worst-case scenario puts the maximum sea level there at up to 8.3 feet at 9:14 a.m. Wednesday, according to the weather service.

The areas of greatest concern in the coming days are beaches facing swells from the west, such as in Santa Monica, along the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Manhattan Beach and Redondo Beach, and parts of Malibu and Long Beach, including Naples. The weather service says the Long Beach Peninsula, as a south-facing beach, is likely to see less intense swells compared to west-facing beaches — a welcome change from pounding waves this summer — but could still experience some problems.

In Ventura County, the coastline from Faria Beach to Silver Strand Beach, including the inside of the harbors and the Ventura Pier, are at greatest risk for damage. On the Central Coast, waves are expected to hit hardest along Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Oceano Dunes, the Cayucos Pier, the Avila Beach Pier and the Pismo Beach Pier. L.A.

County will probably avoid some of the worse effects that are likely farther north since the strongest swells — of up to 11 feet — are expected to arrive well after high tide Wednesday morning. And in general, maximum sea levels on Tuesday were on the lower end of what was forecast, the weather service in Oxnard said.

That’s likely due to higher pressure over the region that, essentially,Still, meteorologists warned that areas that flooded in late October from high sea levels could again face problems, especially in low-lying areas of the South Bay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Life-threatening waves and rip currents are likely to continue into at least Thanksgiving Day,” Robbie Munroe, meteorologist for the weather service’s Oxnard office, said Tuesday. “Other impacts could lead to dock damage and seawater flooding over low-lying areas, including inside of harbors. ”Cindy Palmer, a meteorologist with the weather service office in Monterey, said high surf would probably result in another November record in San Francisco for maximum sea level on Wednesday and possibly Thursday.

Swells ranging from 10 to 30 feet are expected to arrive on the coast beginning on Wednesday, pushing water levels to possibly historic heights.

“We have not just the astronomical and El Niño components , but the residual storm that’s pushing through and the swell,” Palmer said. “Any water going into the bay is going to have a hard time getting out of the bay because of the swell. ” Some floodwaters covered Marin County roads on Tuesday, and crews were preparing for worse impacts Wednesday.

San Francisco is expected to see peak high tide Wednesday at 10:49 a.m. The maximum sea level is forecast to be 8.5 feet above the baseline on Wednesday; on Tuesday, the observed peak tide was 8.23 feet. Rong-Gong Lin II is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and other natural disasters, public health and extreme weather.

The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at The Times in 2004. Hannah Fry covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. In 2020, she was part of the team that was a Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. Fry came to The Times from the Daily Pilot, where she covered coastal cities, education and crime.

An Orange County native, Fry started her career as an intern at the Orange County Register. Lenny Bruce revolutionized the world of stand-up comedy in the 1960s, with unfiltered language and a fearless relish for taboo subjects like religion. But his pathbreaking act made him a target of the LA vice squad. Host Beth Ruyak sits down with moderate Democrat David Townsend and anti-Trump Republican Rob Stutzman, who find themselves agreeing far more than expected.

Planet Hollywood: How Yanuni’s Richard Ladkani and Dax Dasilva Found a New Audience for Climate Films Host Miranda Green speaks with director Richard Ladkani and executive producer Dax Dasilva about their Oscar-shortlisted documentary Yanuni, which follows an Indigenous activist fighting to protect the Amazon rainforest.