Election Day 2026: Polls Open and Close Nationwide as Control of Congress Hangs in Balance

Voters head to the polls for the 2026 midterm elections with all 435 House seats and about one-third of Senate seats up for grabs. The DOJ has deployed approximately 1,000 monitors across all 50 states in its largest election monitoring effort.

Voters across the United States are casting their final ballots today, November 3, 2026, in midterm elections that will determine control of Congress. All 435 House seats and roughly one-third of Senate seats are up for grabs, along with gubernatorial races in several states.

More than 57 million voters had already cast their ballots early before Election Day began. Polling hours vary widely by state. Voting started as early as 5 a.m. ET in Vermont, followed by Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Virginia, which all opened at 6 a.m. ET. The last polls opened in Alaska and Washington at 11 a.m. ET, and finally at 12 p.m. ET in Hawaii.

Also read Election Day 2026: Control of Congress Hinges on Voter Turnout as Polls Open

The first polls closed at 6 p.m. ET in the eastern portions of Indiana and Kentucky. Guam's polls had closed at 5 a.m. ET. At 7 p.m. ET, polls closed in Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia, along with the remaining polls in Indiana and Kentucky and most of Florida. North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia followed at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Additional closing times continue throughout the evening. Forty-seven states and the District of Columbia offer early voting options, with the exception of Alabama, Mississippi and New Hampshire. Eight states and Washington, D.C. , automatically send a mail-in ballot to every registered voter, though voters generally can still choose to vote in person.

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Department of Justice Deploys Election Monitors

If you are in line to cast your ballot before a site closes, you have the right to remain in line and vote, according to the ACLU. The Department of Justice announced it has deployed election monitors and observers across all 50 states for the first time, marking the largest monitoring effort in the department's history. Approximately 1,000 personnel are deployed to help ensure election integrity.

Throughout Election Day, personnel will maintain contact with state and local election officials to monitor compliance with protections against voter suppression, discrimination and barriers for individuals with disabilities. They will also field inquiries and complaints from the public. DOJ will further this mission by engaging in its largest monitoring effort in history, with approximately 1,000 election monitors and observers deployed, and, for the first time, in all 50 states, the department said.

Election integrity has been one of the top priorities for this Administration and this Division, said Civil Rights Division Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon. I am very proud we are deploying the largest monitoring effort in DOJ history, and pursuing transparency for elections in an assertive and nondiscriminatory manner. Several key races are being closely watched. In Indiana, the 1st and 5th congressional districts are competitive.

Key Congressional Races Draw Close Attention

In Kentucky, Republican Rep. Andy Barr faces Democrat Charles Booker in a Senate contest for the seat of retiring Senator Mitch McConnell. The Fox News Decision Desk will provide live race calls and projections of congressional control, while the Fox News Voter Poll will offer insights into the issues driving voters nationwide. In Alaska, incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan said the presence of a second candidate with the same name on the ballot is motivating his supporters.

I think that is the biggest motivator right now. The people I am talking to are outraged, Sullivan said. What I tell them is: the best way to make sure this does not happen is to get out and vote for me, vote for the right Dan Sullivan. Do not throw your vote away.

The New York Times reported that the campaign of his opponent, former Democratic Congresswoman Mary Peltola, purposefully introduced the second Dan Sullivan, a logger, to create confusion and act as a spoiler. The reported effort spanned coordination between the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and Peltola staffers, according to text messages, interviews and internal documents. Peltola's campaign and the DSCC have denied involvement with the second Dan Sullivan's candidacy.

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Sullivan Accuses Opponent of Ballot Confusion

People are disgusted by it and the way the whole scheme treats all of us Alaskans with disrespect, Sullivan said. The whole country is shocked. This is a year-and-a-half long secret scheme where there was regular involvement from Peltola's chief of staff and her campaign manager who said on the record that of course Peltola knew about it. In New Hampshire, voters offered sharply different takes on President Donald Trump and the war in Iran.

One combat veteran warned that America's freedoms are on the line, while another voter sounded the alarm over rising costs. I am a combat veteran, and I did not fight the Communists to run our Constitution, to say the things that they are doing and destroy our nation like they are trying to do, or they will do, Ronald Bastien told Fox News in Manchester.

Bastien, a retired martial arts instructor, predicted a strong Republican showing and shrugged off concerns about higher gas prices stemming from the conflict with Iran. Yes, we have the Iran thing, gas a little high, but so what? It is temporary. We are going to end all that and we are going to maintain our freedom, he said.

Voters Express Concerns Over Energy Costs

But fellow Manchester voter Ken Murray expressed frustration with the administration over energy costs and the war. We were not in a war before. Now we are in a big one, and then we do not see any end to that, Murray said.

Meanwhile, Fulton County Government warned voters about text messages falsely claiming polling places had changed, urging residents to verify their polling locations through official sources. Election Night 2026 is underway as voters cast their final ballots in House, Senate and gubernatorial races across the country, with control of Congress at stake. Follow along all day and night for the latest results and updates.

Tune in to Fox News Digital live as Americans across the country flock to voting locations to cast their ballots. Uncover minute-by-minute voting and race results with real-time updates, breaking news and more.