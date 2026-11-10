Here’s What We Know About the X-70 Fractal, NASA’s Experimental New Plane

NASA announced the development of an experimental aircraft designed to explore new flight capabilities, although details about its design and operation remain under wraps.

a new experimental vehicle, the X-70 Fractal, although many of its features remain a mystery. The agency describes it as a research platform designed to conduct advancedDespite the secrecy, it is possible to get some idea of what the new vehicle is like.

First of all, it’s not a spacecraft, meaning it is not designed to reach Earth’s orbit or operate, reaching altitudes over 45,000 feet, well into the stratosphere. Other specs released include the plane’s max speed of Mach 0.75—about 575 miles per hour—and that it can travel nearly 1,700 miles in, the X-70 Fractal will enable research into maneuver capabilities never before demonstrated in crewed aircraft, although the agency has not specified what types of maneuvers it intends to perform.

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The plane will also be capable of carrying up to one ton of experimental equipment and is expected to make its first flight under the NASA banner within the next two years. One of the key features of the craft will be its modular design, allowing for the rapid installation and replacement of experimental equipment both inside and outside the aircraft. This is largely why it is referred to as an “experimental platform.

” It will also feature reconfigurableso that NASA can study different ways of steering an aircraft without having to develop a separate platform for each research project.stands for. The agency also traces its origins to the creation of the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, which was founded in 1915 and was folded into the newly formed NASA in 1958.to test technologies that range from supersonic flight and propulsion systems to new aerodynamic configurations.

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Not all of these prototypes go on to become operational aircraft, but the knowledge gainedAmong its most recent projects is the X-59, developed in collaboration with aerospace and defense company Lockheed Martin to investigate ways toThe development of these technologies also has a strategic dimension. In its budget documents for 2027, NASA identifies aeronautical research as a tool for maintaining US technological leadership in the face of.

The agency also plans to collaborate with the Department of Defense to advance new flight capabilities, although it has not yet announced any military applications for the X-70 Fractal. During the unveiling of the new aircraft, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman noted that the project represents only one part of a new era for federaland hinted that more announcements are coming.

For now, the agency has not provided details on what those initiatives might be, nor has it specified when it will release more information about the X-70 Fractal.is a contributor to WIRED en Español. He specializes in technology, cybersecurity, and the legislative impact of social media. He has worked in digital media for 10 years. He is passionate about geek culture, astronomy, and the development of new communication technologies. ...