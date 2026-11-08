Here's what the hurricane center in Florida is tracking Sunday, Nov. 8

The tropics are quiet Sunday, Nov 8, according to the National Hurricane Center in Florida. Here's the 7-day outlook, what NHC is tracking today.

on Sunday, Nov. 8 and tropical cyclone formation is not expected over the next seven days for the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf, according to the latest As of Nov. 8, the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season has seen 10 named storms and one hurricane.

Hurricane Isaias formed in the Gulf and madeThe next name on the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season list is Kyle. No tropical cyclone activity is expected and no tropical waves are being tracked by the National Hurricane Center in Miami, on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Hurricane Center testing new cone: What's changing this season? , as the Gulf of Mexico is now known in the U.S. per an order from President Trump.

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NOAA and the National Hurricane Center are now using Gulf of America on maps and in advisories. We will continue to update our tropical weather coverage to bring you the most current information you need to protect your home and family. Kim Luciani and Cheryl McCloud are journalists for the USA TODAY Network-Florida.

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