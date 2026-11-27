Snowcat sleigh rides, anyone?

Guests at Granby Ranch Ski Resort have the option to rent a yurt at its 9,000-foot summit that, much like a beach cabana, acts as home base for groups of up to 12 skiers and can be stocked with food and beverages.

Colorado ski resorts have been working on upgrades throughout the year in preparation for visitors and a snowy winter. Many invested in infrastructure, with one opening access to 40 acres of expert-only terrain, while others upped the ante on new, on-mountain dining options and special events.

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These new amenities may be crucial to enticing skiers after Colorado experienced one of the worst winters on record last year, marred by a lack of snow and even Sarah Beatty, spokesperson for the Colorado Ski Country USA trade group, said last winter’s conditions have contributed to pent up consumer demand to get on the mountain, especially among local residents. That’s one reason resorts are being cautious about overselling the possibility of a banner snow year, despite “No one is out there trumpeting Super El Niño.